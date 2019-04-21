Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image Matthew Deans
Breaking

23-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car

Tahlia Stehbens
by
21st Apr 2019 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWENTY-THREE year old man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in the late hours of last night.

At 11.49pm ambulance and police services were called to the intersection of Childers Rd and Kingswood Way in Elliot following reports a pedestrian had been run over.

The man suffered extensive injuries to his head and face.

He was treated for injuries at the scene and transported in a critical condition under emergency lights and sirens to Bundaberg Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious pedestrian incident.

Updates to follow.

bingera bundaberg critical editors picks elliott qas qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    premium_icon What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    News We've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    News Enter now for your chance to set sail for the South Pacific

    UPDATE: Man suffers critical injuries in quad bike incident

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man suffers critical injuries in quad bike incident

    News A middle aged man was airlifted following the incident.

    GALLERY: Early risers hit pavement for annual fun run

    premium_icon GALLERY: Early risers hit pavement for annual fun run

    News Hundreds hit the course for the Harbour Festival fun run.

    • 21st Apr 2019 9:37 AM