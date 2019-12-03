23 mums behaving badly: Drugs, booze and burglaries

A number of Townsville mums have found themselves in court this year.

FROM getting behind the wheel drunk with their kids in the car to allegedly stashing $60,000 worth of drugs in a cereal box … there were a number of mothers who faced North Queensland courts this year.

January 17, 2019: Pregnant mother jailed after pleading guilty to drug trafficking

A PREGNANT woman has been jailed for trafficking cannabis in a bid to make easy money to cope with the financial difficulty of being a single mother.

Samantha Jane Kelliher pleaded guilty to trafficking dangerous drugs.

Samantha Jane Kelliher pleaded guilty to trafficking dangerous drugs, seven separate charges of supplying cannabis and related drug offences when she faced Townsville Supreme Court earlier this year.

January 22, 2019: Mums in $60k ice bust after drugs found in cereal box at Frosty Mango

A THREE month long police operation has netted two alleged drug dealing mothers after they were found with nearly $60,000 worth of meth during a transaction in the carpark of the Frosty Mango.

Officers from the Major and Organised Crime Squad based in Townsville had been working for months as part of Operation Quebec Panama to disrupt a sophisticated drug network.

Accused drug trafficker Lianna Tonon.

Intel led officers to intercept a vehicle in the carpark of the Frosty Mango cafe in Mutarnee about 3pm on Sunday, January 20.

It will be alleged two women, Lianna Maria Tonon, 53, of Ingham and Tamara Waunita Lee, 36, of Stuart, had just completed a major drug deal.

February 21, 2019: Mum-to-be jailed for drug trafficking

A PREGNANT mother broke down in court after she was sentenced to time behind bars for trafficking cannabis.

Chantal Louise Gallagher was 17 weeks pregnant when she faced Townsville District Court on February 14.

Chantal Louise Gallagher.

With a six-year-old daughter at home, Gallagher was desperate to avoid actual time behind bars.

February 28, 2019: Mother with 'atrocious' criminal history abuses triple-0

AN UNEMPLOYED mother with an "atrocious" 10 page criminal history hurled a litany of abuse at police and made seven "abusive and degrading" triple-0 phone calls within two hours.

Phyllis Elizabeth Santo, 27, appeared at the Charters Towers Magistrates Court on February 25 when she pleaded guilty to public nuisance, improper (vexatious) use of emergency call service and failure to appear.

March 14, 2019: Judge warns meth-dealing mum to clean up her dangerous act

A MOTHER narrowly escaped spending time in jail over supplying meth, with the presiding judge warning her against further offending.

Alysha Jayne Gamble, 27, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of supplying a dangerous drug when she faced Townsville District Court earlier this year.

March 15, 2019: Magistrate loses sympathy for drug-using mums

A NORTH Queensland magistrate lost any sympathy for drug-using mums after they were caught reoffending multiple times.

Kellie Anne Trindle, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving with drugs in her system in Ayr Magistrates Court.

And mother Cynthia Lee Stephens, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving with drugs in her system.

March 27, 2019: Woman charged with trafficking after partner's killer faces court

A WOMAN busted with massive amounts of methamphetamine and cash has claimed her drug use spiralled after her partner was killed.

Kylie Barsley's partner Quinton Donahue, a former boxing champion, was stabbed to death in April 2016.

Kylie Barsley faced drug trafficking charges after the death of her partner Quinton Donahue.

The single mother faced charges of drug trafficking, allegedly committed between October and November 2018, and linked drug offences.

March 29, 2019: Mum caught drink driving with four kids in the car

A HOME Hill woman seen swerving across the Bruce Highway with four children in the car was found to be more than five times the legal limit.

Jessica Cecilia Pope, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving and one count of driving without a licence - disqualified by court order - when she faced Ayr Magistrates Court earlier this year.

April 19, 2019: Single mum of eight repeatedly steals alcohol, clothes

A SINGLE mother of eight repeatedly stole alcohol and clothes from department and liquor stores, a court has heard.

Georgina Jacklyn Quakawoot.

Georgina Jacklyn Quakawoot, 36, pleaded guilty to 14 offences including stealing and evading police when she faced Townsville Magistrates Court via video link on Monday.

May 27, 2019: Mum, former hairdresser in court for drug trafficking

A DRUG trafficking mum will spend less time behind bars because she has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Susan Maree Carlin, 46, pleaded guilty to trafficking dangerous drugs, methamphetamine and cannabis, when she faced Townsville Supreme Court in May.

Carlin was labelled a "busy street-level trafficker" of methamphetamine and an ambitious distributor of ­cannabis.

May 29, 2019: Volatile relationship turns mother to dangerous drugs

A MOTHER who "came under the spell" of methamphetamine during a volatile relationship has been jailed for drug trafficking.

Erin-Peta Thornley, 40, pleaded guilty to 14 drug offences including possessing and trafficking dangerous drugs, in the Townsville Supreme Court.

She was sentenced to four years jail and will be eligible for parole on July 26, 2020.

July 4, 2019: Ayr mum faces court over nearly $60k in Centrelink overpayments

AN Ayr mother of four has pleaded guilty to providing misinformation to Centrelink and receiving overpayments of nearly $60,000.

Crystal June Heron, 33.

Crystal June Heron, 33, appeared in Ayr Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of two counts of providing false information and as a result obtaining a financial advantage.

July 8, 2019: Mum of two defrauds Centrelink of $33,000

A MOTHER who fleeced tens of thousands of dollars off Centrelink despite earning more than $100,000 over the period she was claiming benefits, sobbed as she made her way to jail.

Stephanie Marie Lumb, 25, was receiving Centrelink handouts while she was unemployed, but didn't notify the Government when she started working at a service station, bringing home $108,000 in just under two years.

July 23, 2019: Woman stole to feed her family following business struggles

A WOMAN stole several trolley loads of groceries from a supermarket to feed her family after their Vietnamese restaurant struggled to make ends meet, a court heard.

Thuy Thi Pham, 44, pleaded guilty to five counts of stealing when appearing in the Townsville Magistrates Court in July.

August 5, 2019: Teacher sentenced for obtaining school records after sex scandal

A NORTH Queensland teacher and mother of a small child who had sex with a student accessed the confidential files of two others she believed were spreading rumours about her after confronting them at school.

The 33-year-old former teacher at a state school pleaded guilty to one count of computer hacking to gain a benefit when she faced Townsville District Court.

September 2, 2019: Mum who assaulted and spat at police gets correction order

A CHARTERS Towers mother of four who kicked one police officer in the head and spat at and scratched another faced court for what a magistrate branded an "appalling and disgraceful" act.

On the night of November 30, 2018 police were called to Sheree Allen's address following reports of domestic dispute and possible assault occurring.

September 20, 2019: Mother-of-six spared jail after new crime

A pregnant mother of six children who is on parole after a two-year-jail sentence admitted to stealing $300 worth of groceries from a North Queensland supermarket.

Jamie Lee Purcell appeared in the Ingham Magistrates Court after police attended the woman's address and found three bags of groceries on her kitchen table.

Rebecca Anne Bassett pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful stalking when she fronted Townsville Magistrates Court.

October 2, 2019: Frisky mum stalks teacher for three years

A MARRIED mother-of-two who stalked a Townsville deputy principal posed in pictures as a playboy bunny and nurse in a desperate effort to persuade her victim to start a relationship with her.

Rebecca Anne Bassett stalked Michael John Statham over three years, sending the Townsville community learning centre deputy principal handwritten notes, emails and sexually explicit photos.

October 15, 2019: Mum of 5 trafficked ice to support her kids

A TOWNSVILLE mother sold about $100,000 in ice and other drugs in a businesslike operation to support her children, a court has heard.

Taryn Elizabeth Woods, 28, was sentenced in Townsville Supreme Court to two counts of trafficking and related offences that date back to 2015 and 2016.

Candice Bo Allen was sentenced for numerous offences.

October 24, 2019: Drug trafficking mum claims she sold 'rock salt' not meth

A TOWNSVILLE mum of four claims she should never have been jailed for drug trafficking because she only ever sold rock salt to customers.

Candice Bo Allen was sentenced to four and a half years' jail after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Townsville between October 2016 and April 2017.

November 25: Candice Bo Allen sentenced after pleading guilty to 29 charges

The Townsville mum returned to court to be sentenced for a slew of other offences including sending a text threatening to stab a woman in the neck and getting caught with a stolen iPhone after the selfies she took ended up in the owner's iCloud.

November 12, 2019: Mum of two steals handbag, lands in court

A mother-of-two stole a handbag from a woman's trolley and used her bank card to buy $65 worth of goods from a cheesecake shop, a court heard.

Biannca Michelle Hoolihan, 37, pleaded guilty to a string of fraud, attempted fraud, stealing and related offences when she appeared in Townsville Magistrates Court last month.

The court heard Hoolihan stole a woman's handbag from her trolley at Willows Shopping Centre on June 17.

