Crime

22yo in police custody after alleged robbery of taxi driver

liana walker
by
4th Sep 2019 3:02 PM
A 22-year-old man is assisting police with investigations after an alleged armed robbery of a taxi driver in Gladstone this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said just before 5am a female taxi driver was at a car wash on Bramston St when a man approached her and asked for a taxi ride.

"He asked her to take him to an address on Glenlyon St,” the spokesman said.

He said the person stole the woman's handbag and ran off.

A 22-year-old man was taken into police custody today.

Police are still investigating.

Charges are yet to be laid.

