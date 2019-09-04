22yo in police custody after alleged robbery of taxi driver
A 22-year-old man is assisting police with investigations after an alleged armed robbery of a taxi driver in Gladstone this morning.
A Queensland Police spokesman said just before 5am a female taxi driver was at a car wash on Bramston St when a man approached her and asked for a taxi ride.
"He asked her to take him to an address on Glenlyon St,” the spokesman said.
He said the person stole the woman's handbag and ran off.
A 22-year-old man was taken into police custody today.
Police are still investigating.
Charges are yet to be laid.