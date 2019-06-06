Menu
INNOVATIVE BUSINESS: Nu-Blu Technology owner Graham Leyland has just opened up Contributed
News

21st century products and client service

by Glen Porteous
6th Jun 2019 1:25 PM
AGNES Water, Seventeen Seventy and Captain Creek have a new high-tech company offering a wide range of products and services to its customers.

Nu-Blu Technologies has set up shop in Agnes Water and owner Graham Leyland will have tablets, mobile phones, watches and other items to suit a customer's modern requirements.

Moving to Agnes Water for a sea change 18 months ago, Graham recognised a need for a state-of-the-art technology store to cater to wide range of client needs.

"The Agnes Water region here is a bit isolated here from Gladstone and Bundaberg and there was a need for a technology store with service and products for the people herein the local region,” Graham said.

One of the innovative products on offer is setting up for a smart-home automation.

There are two simple methods of connecting lights and appliances to a household 'smart system'.

It requires a voice command station from a dedicated iPad or android tablet and this allows the user to use voice command for switching on and off lights, TV and air-conditioning.

"The home automation system can be operated from the user's phone when they are heading home to turn on lights or air-conditioning before they arrive,” Graham said.

With rental investment properties in Agnes Water, Graham has cost-saving ideas that would appeal to investors wanting to use the latest technology available.

"We can introduce a Bluetooth padlock system for a property and instead of having to change over locks and keys that can be expensive, with this the owner sends a code to tradesman and they can use their phone to unlock it if required,” he said. "The period of time can be set to suit the users requirements.”

Graham has a history of running a computer store for 12 years based on the Gold Coast and brings that experience with him. There is also multi-tasking for Graham as he runs Discovery Driveways that does property clearing, bitumen driveways and fire breaks.

"In Agnes Water its a unique demographic here and it pays to multi-task and I've had earth-moving and computing business, and diversification is important for both businesses to succeed.”

Gladstone Observer

