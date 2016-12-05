30°
$21.7 billion Carmichael coal, rail wins final nod

5th Dec 2016 5:40 AM
The Premier will be visiting Townsville to announce 'good news'
The Premier will be visiting Townsville to announce 'good news'

The $21.7 billion Carmichael coal and rail project has secured its final major State and Federal Government approval this week

With the Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in North Queensland on Tuesday, the Coordinator-General has approved an application for the project's rail line into Abbot Point as well as a temporary construction workers' camp.

State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the latest, and final, secondary approval this week was for about 31.5km of permanent rail line, as well as a temporary construction camp with up to 300 beds.

"This is another key milestone for the project, which Adani has confirmed it will start construction on next year," Dr Lynham said.

The project already has all primary approvals as well as prescribed project and critical infrastructure project status in place to reduce red tape.

The rail section approved this week will form part of the 389 kilometre standard gauge, heavy haul railway line from the mine in the Galilee Basin to the coal export Port of Abbot Point

Mr Adani will meet Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Dr Lynham in Townsville tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Mackay's leaders have set about polishing the region's bid for Adani's FIFO hub as hopes of securing its regional headquarters rapidly fade.

Ms Palaszczuk will travel to Townsville with head of the Adani Group Guatum Adani to deliver "good news", prompting speculation the city will be announced as headquarters location.

Although it is believed Mackay will still benefit greatly from the project's maintenance contracts, the news would leave many fuming, with Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan promising "if it goes to Townsville you won't hear the end of it from me".

Others have now set their sights on ensuring the region wouldn't be completely overlooked when it came to establishing the project's major FIFO hub.

While Adani have confirmed hubs would be located in Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton, Mackay will be gearing to attract the biggest slice of the pie.

