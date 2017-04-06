27°
21-yo Gladstone drug dealer 'roofies' himself to sleep

Sarah Barnham
| 6th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
DRUG DEALER: Gladstone man, Jack Alexander, 21 will spend at least four months behind bars on a number of serious drug-related crimes.
DRUG DEALER: Gladstone man, Jack Alexander, 21 will spend at least four months behind bars on a number of serious drug-related crimes.

A GLADSTONE man who smoked meth to self-medicate an injured foot and took "roofies” to help him sleep at night now faces four months behind bars.

Jack Anthony Alexander pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court yesterday on indictment to a summary of charges, including 12 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of the possession of an item used in relation to drug offences.

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful possession of a restricted drug, possession of property used in relation to the supply of drugs and one charge of possession of drug utensils.

Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand said over five and a half months, the 21-year-old had been involved in the commercial selling of both cannabis and methylamphetamines.

Mr Le Grand said on March 25 police conducted a search of Alexander's house, where items including an electric grinder, digital scales, pipes and clip-seal bags were found.

Police also found drugs in the house including a commercial and personal supply of both ice and cannabis.

Four and a half tablets which were later identified as "roofies”, Mr Le Grand said, were for Alexander's own personal use to "help him fall asleep”.

DRUG DEALER: Gladstone man, Jack Alexander, 21 will spend at least four months behind bars on a number of serious drug-related crimes.
DRUG DEALER: Gladstone man, Jack Alexander, 21 will spend at least four months behind bars on a number of serious drug-related crimes.

During the search Alexander handed over his phone to the police which, once searched, revealed that at least three drug deals had been done, with nine sales still in "negotiation”.

Text messages revealed that Alexander sold drugs in small qualities; usually marketing a half a gram of meth for $350 and usually only sold cannabis in two gram lots, Mr Le Grand said.

He said that text messages found on the phone showed that "clients” of Alexander believed they were being "short-changed”.

The court heard Alexander began to use meth recreationally two years ago, and then used it to self medicate after he injured his foot.

It became a daily habit for the 21-year-old, who began to sell drugs in order to pay for his own needs, Mr Le Grand said.

Barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said while his client grew up in a "relatively happy and normal” household, his parents split in 2013.

His dad, who was seriously injured in a motorbike accident cannot work and needs the support of a disability pension, Mr Ahlstrand said.

"My client has been taking care of his father while he cannot work, which is another reason why he continued to be involved in the commercial side of drugs,” he said.

He said his client was diagnosed with depression in 2016, which has seen him withdraw from society socially, and battle with sleeping and eating disorders.

"He became involved in the supply of drugs to mitigate his own personal use, and to look after his dad,” Mr Ahlstrand said.

"He is currently unemployed but has significant ability in the arts with the hope of pursuing a career in graphic arts, design or interior design.”

Mr Ahlstrand said his client was actively seeking employment in the field.

Judge Craig Chowdhury said Gladstone had a major problem with the drug meth.

"You are a young man, it is a tragedy to see you here today on such serious offences. Especially because you have three previous appearances in the Magistrates Court,” he said.

On the three counts that Alexander actually supplied drugs, Judge Chowdhury ordered him to serve 18 months imprisonment; 12 months concurrently on the other charges, with four months time actually spent in jail.

He will be released August and placed immediately on parole.

"Your dad is going to find it difficult to get by without you while you are in jail but you should have seen it coming,” Judge Chowdhury said.

"I do wish you well in a future in the arts.”

