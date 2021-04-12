One patient was assessed for critical injuries at the scene after a single-vehicle crash on the New England Highway just prior to midnight. Picture: Kevin Farmer

One patient was assessed for critical injuries at the scene after a single-vehicle crash on the New England Highway just prior to midnight. Picture: Kevin Farmer

A 21-year-old Toowoomba man has died after a horrific crash at Allora.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed just after midnight, emergency services were called to a crash on the New England Highway near the Warwick Road turn-off.

It is understood a single vehicle crashed onto a power pole, before rolling.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked to free the man but sadly he died a short time later.

The crash brought down power lines and Ergon Energy staff were called in to make the scene safe.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate, and anyone with information about the crash, or dashcam footage of the moments leading to it, should phone Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as 21-y-o Toowoomba man dead after horrific crash into power pole