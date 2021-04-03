Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three people have been rushed to hospital and more treated for breathing difficulties after a reported chlorine leak at a public pool.
Three people have been rushed to hospital and more treated for breathing difficulties after a reported chlorine leak at a public pool.
News

21 treated over chlorine leak at pool

by Anthony Piovesan
3rd Apr 2021 12:29 PM

Three people are being rushed to hospital after a reported chlorine leak at an aquatic centre in a popular Victorian beach town.

Air and road ambulances were dispatched to Apollo Bay Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Saturday after paramedics first received reports of a chlorine leak at about 10.50am.

It's understood two people are being flown to the Alfred Hospital while another is being transported to Geelong Hospital.

A Country Fire Authority (CFA) spokesperson said about 21 people were treated after being exposed to the chlorine leak, but most would not require hospitalisation.

It's understood two young children were among the patients treated.

"It appears there were multiple people who were inside the building at the time who will be assessed," Ambulance Victoria said in a statement earlier on Saturday.

CFA has issued an alert about a "chemical hazard" at the Costin Street aquatic centre.

CFA warned there was "no threat to the community", but urged people in the area to keep roads clear for emergency crews.

Hazmat crews are en route from Lara.

Apollo Bay Aquatic and Leisure Centre has been contacted.

More to come.

anthony.piovesan@news.com.au

Originally published as 21 treated over chlorine leak at pool

chemical leak chlorine pools swimming

Just In

    Just In

      Putin declared sexiest man

      Putin declared sexiest man
      • 3rd Apr 2021 11:16 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘We LOVE it’: Awoonga campers soak up Easter long weekend

        Premium Content ‘We LOVE it’: Awoonga campers soak up Easter long weekend

        Local Faces A Gladstone couple shared their thoughts on camping at Awoonga Dam at Easter time.

        ROCKYNATS: Burnout competition scoring explained

        Premium Content ROCKYNATS: Burnout competition scoring explained

        News How burnout competitors score and lose points as they spin their tyres at Rare...

        PHOTOS: Gladstone Harbour Festival Day One

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Gladstone Harbour Festival Day One

        News Hundreds of people flocked to the Gladstone Harbour Festival on day one, did we...

        Ergon’s Easter safety message: ‘Take care, be line aware’

        Premium Content Ergon’s Easter safety message: ‘Take care, be line aware’

        News “The safest course of action is to STAY, CALL, WAIT.”