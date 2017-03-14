33°
Gladstone's best to worst funded schools revealed

Luke J Mortimer
14th Mar 2017

IT IS one of the biggest worries of every parent: is my child getting a good education?

Like it or not, money goes a long way to a better education.

But new figures from NAPLAN reveal some kids in the Gladstone region have a lot more money invested in their education than others.

>>Gladstone's best to most struggling schools revealed

Schools have four funding sources, which are the "Australian Government", "State Government", "fees, charges and parent contributions", and "other private sources".

Governments win or lose elections on their election policies.

According to NAPLAN's website, a school's special circumstances and its location can decide its state and federal funding.

But the overwhelming trend among Gladstone's schools is that a great parent contribution pushes private schools up the top of the list. 

1. Discovery Christian College

Per student:

Australian Government: 11,608

State Government: 2,581

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 3,718

Other private sources: 342

Total: $18,248

Whole school:

Australian Government: 1,021,515

State Government: 227,108

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 327,142

Other private sources: 30,062

Total: $1,605,827

2. Bororen State School

Per student:

Australian Government: 3,555

State Government: 14,185

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 175

Other private sources: 272

Total: $18,187

Whole school:

Australian Government: 126,548

State Government: 504,973

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 6,247

Other private sources: 9,689

Total: $647,457

3. Chanel College

Per student:

Australian Government: 9,624

State Government: 3,282

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 3,804

Other private sources: 929

Total: $17,639

Whole school:

Australian Government: 5,235,672

State Government: 1,785,402

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 2,069,176

Other private sources: 505,144

Total: $9,595,394

4. St Stephens Lutheran College

Per student:

Australian Government: 8,167

State Government: 2,703

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 3,826

Other private sources: 2,387

Total: $17,083

Whole school:

Australian Government: 2,115,313

State Government: 700,158

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 990,857

Other private sources: 618,192

Total: $4,424,520

5. Gladstone South State School

Per student:

Australian Government: 2,936

State Government: 12,799

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 20

Other private sources: 72

Total: $15,826

Whole school:

Australian Government: 780,962

State Government: 3,404,481

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 5,340

Other private sources: 19,057

Total: $4,209,840

6. Miriam Vale State School

Per student:

Australian Government: 2,639

State Government: 11,469

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 100

Other private sources: 378

Total: $14,587

Whole school:

Australian Government: 424,921

State Government: 1,846,567

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 16,123

Other private sources: 60,916

Total: $2,348,527

7. Yarwun State School

Per student:

Australian Government: 2,341

State Government: 10,523

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 302

Other private sources: 1,157

Total: $14,322

Whole school:

Australian Government: 131,071

State Government: 589,263

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 16,925

Other private sources: 64,768

Total: $802,027

8. Toolooa State High School

Per student:

Australian Government: 2,210

State Government: 9,806

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 378

Other private sources: 218

Total: $12,613

Whole school:

Australian Government: 2,178,757

State Government: 9,668,091

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 373,053

Other private sources: 215,382

Total: $12,435,283

9. Agnes Water State School

Per student:

Australian Government: 2,259

State Government: 9,638

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 119

Other private sources: 167

Total: 12,183

Whole school:

Australian Government: 539,959

State Government: 2,303,468

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 28,422

Other private sources: 39,797

Total: $2,911,646

10. Gladstone State High School

Per student:

Australian Government: 2,082

State Government: 9,322

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 466

Other private sources: 208

Total: $12,078

Whole school:

Australian Government: 3,248,811

State Government: 14,545,605

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 727,735

Other private sources: 324,794

Total: $18,846,945

11. Benaraby State School

Per student:

Australian Government: $2, 234

State Government: $9220

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: $128

Other private sources: 439

Total: $12,021

Whole school:

Australian Government: 196,574

State Government: 811,368

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 11,242

Other Private sources: 38,632

Total: $12,021

12. Tannum Sands State High School

Per student:

Australian Government: 2,041

State Government: 9,088

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 254

Other private sources: 561

Total: $11,944

Whole school:

Australian Government: 2,243,581

State Government: 9,992,318

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 279,601

Other private sources: 617,181

Total: $13,132,681

13. Boyne Island State School

Per student:

Australian Government: 2,049

State Government: 8,669

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 226

Other private sources: 498

Total: $11,442

 

Whole school:

Australian Government: 700,659

State Government: 2,964,673

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 77,443

Other private sources: 170,247

Total: $3,913,022

14. St Francis Primary School

Per student:

Australian Government: 6,984

State Government: 2,228

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 1,514

Other private sources: 545

Total: $11,270

Whole school:

Australian Government: 2,318,602

State Government: 739,661

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 502,547

Other private sources: 180,835

Total: $3,741,645

15. Gladstone West State School

Per student:

Australian Government: 2,027

State Government: 8,893

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 82

Other private sources: 78

Total: $11,080

Whole school:

Australian Government: 1,390,561

State Government: 6,100,811

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 56,112

Other private sources: 53,195

Total: $7,600,679

16. Clinton State School

Per student:

Australian Government: 2,013

State Government: 8,708

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 95

Other private sources: 192

Total: $11,008

Whole school:

Australian Government: 1,570,159

State Government: 6,792,112

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 74,257

Other private sources: 149,616

Total: $8,586,144

17. Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School

Per student:

Australian Government: 7,141

State Government: 2,441

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 1335

Other private sources: 411

Total: $11,103

Whole school:

Australian Government: 2,356,498

State Government: 805,371

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 440,629

Other private sources: 135,613

Total: $3,738,111

18. St John The Baptist Primary School

Per student:

Australian Government: 6,746

State Government: 2,221

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 1,520

Other private sources: 422

Total: $10,908

Whole school:

Australian Government: 3,204,570

State Government: 1,054,774

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 721,816

Other private sources: 200,217

Total: $5,181,377

19. Gladstone Central State School

Per student:

Australian Government: 1,927

State Government: 8,319

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 92

Other private sources: 361

Total: $10,698

 

Whole school:

Australian Government: 624,205

State Government: 2,695,421

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 29,741

Other private sources: 116,942

Total: $3,466,309

20. Calliope State School

Per student:

Australian Government: 1,873

State Government: 8,195

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 65

Other private sources: 326

Total: $10,458

Whole school:

Australian Government: 1,101,182

State Government: 4,818,546

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 38,230

Other private sources: 191,507

Total: $6,149,465

21. Kin Kora State School

Per student:

Australian Government: 1,839

State Government: 8,029

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 104

Other private sources: 49

Total: $10,021

Whole school:

Australian Government: 1,613,074

State Government: 7,041,372

Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 91,089

Other private sources: 42,661

Total: $8,788,196

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region naplan school

