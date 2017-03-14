Gladstone's best to worst funded schools revealed

IT IS one of the biggest worries of every parent: is my child getting a good education?
Like it or not, money goes a long way to a better education.
But new figures from NAPLAN reveal some kids in the Gladstone region have a lot more money invested in their education than others.
Schools have four funding sources, which are the "Australian Government", "State Government", "fees, charges and parent contributions", and "other private sources".
Governments win or lose elections on their election policies.
According to NAPLAN's website, a school's special circumstances and its location can decide its state and federal funding.
But the overwhelming trend among Gladstone's schools is that a great parent contribution pushes private schools up the top of the list.
1. Discovery Christian College
Per student:
Australian Government: 11,608
State Government: 2,581
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 3,718
Other private sources: 342
Total: $18,248
Whole school:
Australian Government: 1,021,515
State Government: 227,108
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 327,142
Other private sources: 30,062
Total: $1,605,827
2. Bororen State School
Per student:
Australian Government: 3,555
State Government: 14,185
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 175
Other private sources: 272
Total: $18,187
Whole school:
Australian Government: 126,548
State Government: 504,973
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 6,247
Other private sources: 9,689
Total: $647,457
3. Chanel College
Per student:
Australian Government: 9,624
State Government: 3,282
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 3,804
Other private sources: 929
Total: $17,639
Whole school:
Australian Government: 5,235,672
State Government: 1,785,402
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 2,069,176
Other private sources: 505,144
Total: $9,595,394
4. St Stephens Lutheran College
Per student:
Australian Government: 8,167
State Government: 2,703
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 3,826
Other private sources: 2,387
Total: $17,083
Whole school:
Australian Government: 2,115,313
State Government: 700,158
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 990,857
Other private sources: 618,192
Total: $4,424,520
5. Gladstone South State School
Per student:
Australian Government: 2,936
State Government: 12,799
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 20
Other private sources: 72
Total: $15,826
Whole school:
Australian Government: 780,962
State Government: 3,404,481
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 5,340
Other private sources: 19,057
Total: $4,209,840
6. Miriam Vale State School
Per student:
Australian Government: 2,639
State Government: 11,469
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 100
Other private sources: 378
Total: $14,587
Whole school:
Australian Government: 424,921
State Government: 1,846,567
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 16,123
Other private sources: 60,916
Total: $2,348,527
7. Yarwun State School
Per student:
Australian Government: 2,341
State Government: 10,523
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 302
Other private sources: 1,157
Total: $14,322
Whole school:
Australian Government: 131,071
State Government: 589,263
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 16,925
Other private sources: 64,768
Total: $802,027
8. Toolooa State High School
Per student:
Australian Government: 2,210
State Government: 9,806
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 378
Other private sources: 218
Total: $12,613
Whole school:
Australian Government: 2,178,757
State Government: 9,668,091
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 373,053
Other private sources: 215,382
Total: $12,435,283
9. Agnes Water State School
Per student:
Australian Government: 2,259
State Government: 9,638
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 119
Other private sources: 167
Total: 12,183
Whole school:
Australian Government: 539,959
State Government: 2,303,468
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 28,422
Other private sources: 39,797
Total: $2,911,646
10. Gladstone State High School
Per student:
Australian Government: 2,082
State Government: 9,322
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 466
Other private sources: 208
Total: $12,078
Whole school:
Australian Government: 3,248,811
State Government: 14,545,605
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 727,735
Other private sources: 324,794
Total: $18,846,945
11. Benaraby State School
Per student:
Australian Government: $2, 234
State Government: $9220
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: $128
Other private sources: 439
Total: $12,021
Whole school:
Australian Government: 196,574
State Government: 811,368
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 11,242
Other Private sources: 38,632
Total: $12,021
12. Tannum Sands State High School
Per student:
Australian Government: 2,041
State Government: 9,088
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 254
Other private sources: 561
Total: $11,944
Whole school:
Australian Government: 2,243,581
State Government: 9,992,318
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 279,601
Other private sources: 617,181
Total: $13,132,681
13. Boyne Island State School
Per student:
Australian Government: 2,049
State Government: 8,669
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 226
Other private sources: 498
Total: $11,442
Whole school:
Australian Government: 700,659
State Government: 2,964,673
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 77,443
Other private sources: 170,247
Total: $3,913,022
14. St Francis Primary School
Per student:
Australian Government: 6,984
State Government: 2,228
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 1,514
Other private sources: 545
Total: $11,270
Whole school:
Australian Government: 2,318,602
State Government: 739,661
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 502,547
Other private sources: 180,835
Total: $3,741,645
15. Gladstone West State School
Per student:
Australian Government: 2,027
State Government: 8,893
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 82
Other private sources: 78
Total: $11,080
Whole school:
Australian Government: 1,390,561
State Government: 6,100,811
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 56,112
Other private sources: 53,195
Total: $7,600,679
16. Clinton State School
Per student:
Australian Government: 2,013
State Government: 8,708
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 95
Other private sources: 192
Total: $11,008
Whole school:
Australian Government: 1,570,159
State Government: 6,792,112
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 74,257
Other private sources: 149,616
Total: $8,586,144
17. Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School
Per student:
Australian Government: 7,141
State Government: 2,441
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 1335
Other private sources: 411
Total: $11,103
Whole school:
Australian Government: 2,356,498
State Government: 805,371
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 440,629
Other private sources: 135,613
Total: $3,738,111
18. St John The Baptist Primary School
Per student:
Australian Government: 6,746
State Government: 2,221
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 1,520
Other private sources: 422
Total: $10,908
Whole school:
Australian Government: 3,204,570
State Government: 1,054,774
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 721,816
Other private sources: 200,217
Total: $5,181,377
19. Gladstone Central State School
Per student:
Australian Government: 1,927
State Government: 8,319
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 92
Other private sources: 361
Total: $10,698
Whole school:
Australian Government: 624,205
State Government: 2,695,421
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 29,741
Other private sources: 116,942
Total: $3,466,309
20. Calliope State School
Per student:
Australian Government: 1,873
State Government: 8,195
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 65
Other private sources: 326
Total: $10,458
Whole school:
Australian Government: 1,101,182
State Government: 4,818,546
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 38,230
Other private sources: 191,507
Total: $6,149,465
21. Kin Kora State School
Per student:
Australian Government: 1,839
State Government: 8,029
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 104
Other private sources: 49
Total: $10,021
Whole school:
Australian Government: 1,613,074
State Government: 7,041,372
Fees, charges, and parent contributions: 91,089
Other private sources: 42,661
Total: $8,788,196