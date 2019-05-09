Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSTED: More than 8000 marijuana plants found in the mountains of Calen.
BUSTED: More than 8000 marijuana plants found in the mountains of Calen. NSW Police
Breaking

$20m Mackay drug bust

Caitlan Charles
by
9th May 2019 6:16 AM | Updated: 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE search has discovered a marijuana crop worth more than $20million north of Mackay.

Mackay police charged two Bucasia men after they executed a search warrant at Calen yesterday.

Police located a large-scale bush cannabis crop in the mountains of Calen, where the men allegedly were cultivating crops of cannabis on four large areas.

The crop contained more than 8,000 cannabis plants with a street value of $20,222,500.

The land owner was not aware his land was being used to grow cannabis.

This morning police were at the scene dismantling the crops.

The 71-year-old and 37-year-old men who were charged with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court tomorrow.

More Stories

calen drug bust editors picks mackay police maijuana qps queensland police sevice
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'A disgrace': Tensions rise over needed road repairs

    premium_icon 'A disgrace': Tensions rise over needed road repairs

    News Boyne Valley community members and government departments are at odds over whether a state-owned road needs urgent repairs

    Calliope caravan park double murder case delayed

    premium_icon Calliope caravan park double murder case delayed

    News Police found two bodies at the caravan park.

    Flynn candidates talk airfares, sports fields and youth

    premium_icon Flynn candidates talk airfares, sports fields and youth

    News Candidates are asked a series of questions before the Election

    • 9th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Engineering alliance wants politicians to make a stand

    premium_icon Engineering alliance wants politicians to make a stand

    Politics 'These mining projects would generate more than 15,000 direct jobs'