US to share 25 million COVID vaccine doses with the world
Health

$20m deal to manufacture Qld vaccines

by Hayden Johnson
7th Jun 2021 8:34 AM
Queensland will ramp up development and manufacturing of vaccines through the first landmark deal struck under the state's new $1.8 billion jobs fund.

The State Government has revealed Translational Research Institute (TRI), based at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, is the first organisation to receive a grant through the flagship Queensland Jobs Fund.

The medical research institute will receive $20 million to develop vaccinations, which Treasurer Cameron Dick foreshadowed would be eventually exported across the globe.

"If there is one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it is that we need to manufacture more things in Queensland," he said.

"This includes manufacturing more medical equipment, personal protective equipment and vaccines right here in our backyard."

A COVID-19 vaccination could eventually be developed at the facility.

TRI has been handed a $20 million grant to develop new vaccines.
A Transitional Manufacturing Institute will be formed to complement the TRI, with the $20 million grant to support the retention of start ups and advance the commercialisation of products.

State Development Minister Steven Miles said the investment could make Queensland a vaccine manufacturing hub for the nation.

"I want Queensland to lead the country in vaccine research, development and manufacturing and I've been talking to leading biomedical experts about how to do this," he said.

The $1.84 billion Queensland Jobs Fund includes a new $350 million industry partnership program to support emerging industries including renewable energy, resource recovery and manufacturing.

