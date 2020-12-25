Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Southeast Queensland motorists heading to Christmas Day festivities are in for a long wait for lunch after a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane.
Southeast Queensland motorists heading to Christmas Day festivities are in for a long wait for lunch after a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane.
News

20km road delays after crash

by Nathan Edwards
25th Dec 2020 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane is causing major delays and frustrating motorists trying to get to their next Christmas Day engagement.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at Elimbah, but traffic on both the northbound and southbound sides is being affected.

As of 11.40am, motorists heading south faced delays stretching back 11km past Johnson Road, while northbound travellers face stop-start driving conditions for more than 20km.

Meanwhile, a person has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after their car rolled a significant distance down an embankment south west of Toowoomba.

Emergency services, including paramedics, police and fire & emergency crews arrived on scene on Campbell Street, Millmerran, just after 7am.

It's reported the car rolled five metres down the embankment before coming to a stop.

The single occupant of the car was initially trapped in the vehicle, before being freed sometime later by fire and emergency crews.

The occupant has reportedly sustained arm, ankle and head injuries and will be transported via the Toowoomba based RACQ LifeFlight to hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as 20km Bruce Highway delays after crash

bruce highway traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Premium Content Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Offbeat The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade spread joy threw the streets during their annual Santa run.

        Fisheries to reopen in the new year

        Premium Content Fisheries to reopen in the new year

        Fishing Anglers will be able to target the black Jewfish again in coming days.

        CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Rain expected to soak CQ

        Premium Content CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Rain expected to soak CQ

        Weather Parts of Central Queensland could see falls of up to 100mm.

        Family’s Christmas lights with a twist

        Premium Content Family’s Christmas lights with a twist

        Local Faces Tanya and Rick Melksham’s light display is one not to miss for a special reason.