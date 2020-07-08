Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

$20k up in smoke as thieves strip servo of cigs

Carlie Walker
8th Jul 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 6:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT $20,000 worth of cigarettes have been stolen after a break-in at a Burrum Heads business.

The break-in happened about 4am on Wednesday, a police spokesman said, with two people smashing through the glass windows at the United Service Station, jumping the counter and stealing the cigarette cabinet.

Owner of the United petrol station, Bobby Ganda, said he had received a phone call from the security company telling him there were strange movements in the shop.

When he arrived at the store shortly after, he saw the damage that had been done and what had been stolen.

The United Service Station at Burrum Heads.
The United Service Station at Burrum Heads. Annie Perets

Mr Ganda said the break-in was an added blow after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really a lot of stress," he said.

He said it had taken just 13 minutes for the two thieves to break-in and steal the cabinet containing the cigarettes.

A police spokesman said no charges had been laid over the break-in.

More Stories

burrum heads cigarettes fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Offender ‘too old’ for his drug charges

        premium_icon Offender ‘too old’ for his drug charges

        Crime The 42-year-old was told the drugs weren’t going to improve his life.

        • 8th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
        Premier: ‘We need to be on guard’ as Vic outbreak worsens

        premium_icon Premier: ‘We need to be on guard’ as Vic outbreak worsens

        News “This could happen in any part of Australia.”

        Mayor: New hospital ED a 20 year dream

        premium_icon Mayor: New hospital ED a 20 year dream

        News ‘What we have seen this morning is only a small fraction of how huge this new...

        Man knocked out at bowls club found guilty on three charges

        premium_icon Man knocked out at bowls club found guilty on three charges

        Crime The man was told by a magistrate his drinking was making him ‘unpopular’.