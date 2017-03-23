206mm deluge on region in a week

The ongoing heavy rainfall has taken its toll on Gladstone roads. Here's some potholes on Toolooa St.

GLADSTONE'S rainfall for this month is almost triple the average for March and there's still more to come.

In the past seven days the Gladstone Airport weather monitoring system has collected 206mm.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jim Richardson said it was similar story across the region with widespread falls spreading to all corners of Gladstone.

Today Mr Richardson said the Gladstone region could see falls between 10-40mm, but if the heavy rain band hovering around the Capricornia region hits our city, that figure could rise to 100mm.

"It can be hit and miss with this convective activity," Mr Richardson said.

"It's a bit like having bubbles in a pot of water, you can't tell where the bubbles are going to spring up, that's just like you can't tell where the rainfall falls."

There is still a minor flood warning in place for the Baffle Creek, and Mr Richardson said hydrologists were monitoring the situation.

What's causing it:

A coastal trough near Mackay is generating easterly winds and bringing moisture to the Capricornia region. The Capricornia and central coast districts are the most affected.

BoM meteorologist Mr Richardson said the coastal fringe was their main concern today.

On average:

This month 284mm of rainfall has drenched Gladstone, and that figure is going to grow even higher above the March average with more heavy falls on the way.

The average March rainfall for Gladstone is 98mm.