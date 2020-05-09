2032 Olympic bid used to spark post-COVID economy

Shops reopen as state of Georgia begins partial lifting of lockdown

Shops reopen as state of Georgia begins partial lifting of lockdown

PLANNING is underway to use the 2032 Olympics bid to "turbocharge" the Queensland economy desperately trying to claw its way out of the COVID-19 slump, the head of the Australian Olympic Committee John Coates says.

Mr Coates said all three levels of government were talking to the AOC about fast-tracking investment to get Queensland moving again.

"There is already a need for jobs and growth in the Queensland economy arising from the impact of COVID-19," Mr Coates told the AOC annual general meeting.

"Our partner three levels of Government recognise a potential 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games as a critical part of the state and nation's economic recovery in the short term, quite apart from all of the long-term health, wellbeing, economic and sporting legacies."

It is a chance to "turbo charge the local economy with fast tracked capital investment as we emerge from the health crisis; and to position South East Queensland well as it bids to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032."

The SEQ Council of Mayors proposed a Games bid to fast-track new roads and rail with a feasibility study which gathered momentum on the back of The Courier-Mail's Future SEQ campaign.

Olympic Committee president John Coates says the bif could turbocharge the economy. Picture: Adam Yip

In June, The Courier-Mail and sister SEQ mastheads officially backed the bid with front page editorials.

In December, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Queensland was going for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, won over by projections showing billions of dollars extra would pour into the state economy and create another 129,000 jobs on the back of the Games.

The government's value proposition analysis showed 10,000 jobs predicted from tourism in the games year alone, with half of all international games tourists tipped to visit regional Queensland providing a $10 billion uplift to the regional economy.

Mr Coates said a final decision could be made by the International Olympic Committee on the Games host as soon as 2022 and work on the bid plan was continuing.

"With the potential for football group qualifying events in Cairns and Townsville, offshore sailing in

the Whitsunday Islands and Australian and overseas teams preparing in warmer central and

northern Queensland, and not just in 2032, we will work with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to

deliver on her pledge that these will be Games for all Queenslanders," Mr Coates said.

"While our governments take measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of

all of us, the AOC is focusing on our Olympic and Paralympic venue master planning with your

International Federations and the International Paralympic Committee.

"Their co-operation and enthusiasm is overwhelmingly positive.

The proposition is simple - using existing and temporary community and sports venues under the guiding principles of the IOC's New Norm and bringing forward new road and rail infrastructure."

Originally published as 2032 Olympic bid used to spark post-COVID economy