Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Aussies will be hoping for much better than their performance in 2016.
The Aussies will be hoping for much better than their performance in 2016.
Cricket

Aussies cop tough draw for T20 World Cup

by AAP
29th Jan 2019 11:36 AM

AUSTRALIA will have to face defending champions West Indies and the No.1-ranked Pakistan in their home Twenty20 World Cup group stages next year.

Australia play Pakistan in their opener at the SCG on October 24, as they begin their bid to win the title for the first time.

It doesn't get any easier for the Aussies after that, with defending champs the West Indies awaiting in Perth on October 28.

"It's a solid start for us, Pakistan ranked No.1, come up against the Windies," vice-captain Alex Carey said.

"For us it is really exciting to be up against the best really early in the competition.

It's a long way away, but momentum going into the finals will be so crucial. To start thinking about it is really exciting."

New Zealand and two qualifiers are also in Group A, while India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan and two qualifiers make up Group B.

More Stories

Show More
2020 world t20 cricket draw
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Crews on the scene of a grass fire at Colosseum

    Crews on the scene of a grass fire at Colosseum

    Breaking At this stage, QFES advises that there are no properties that are under threat.

    Need to know: traits of five common snakes in the region

    premium_icon Need to know: traits of five common snakes in the region

    Pets & Animals For anyone who may be sharing their backyard with a slithery friend.

    OPINION: Please never take things for granted

    premium_icon OPINION: Please never take things for granted

    Opinion Here's why you should tell your mates you love them

    'This is my lucky game': Gladstone man's big win

    premium_icon 'This is my lucky game': Gladstone man's big win

    Offbeat "It took all day for the news to sink in."