2020 will be a big year on the green

NEW DIRECTION: Gladstone GC new Director of Golf Kane Nusteling. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

GOLF: Gladstone Golf Club director of golf Kane Nusteling said there is plenty going on at the club.

“We’ve built a new first tee and it will be ready within a month,” he said.

“Once the first hole is in place, then the previous eighth hole will now become the new driving range.”

Nusteling said the plan was to establish a junior academy once a short-game area is built.

Nusteling started at the GGC back in July at the same time Yaralla took over the golf shop.

“Since Yaralla took over the golf shop, they have been great,” he said.

“We’re re-arranging the course layout and also relocating the golf shop this week.”

Nusteling hoped there would be a Come and Try Day on the first weekend in February.

“We have fantastic junior golfers and I’ll do some coaching and introduce what programs are available,” Nusteling said of February 1 or 2.

“We want to grow the club and we want to keep improving the facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile nominations for the inaugural MacDonald and Michel Lawyers 1770-Agnes Water Junior Summer Classic are due this Saturday (Jan 18).

The three-day event will be on from next Tuesday through to next Thursday (Jan 21-23).

The three-day event will consist of 18-hole division one and two, nine and six-hole categories and nearest-to-the-pin and long drive daily competitions.

There will be a novelty and coaching day next Tuesday (Jan 21) followed by dinner at Agnes Water Tavern for all families to get together. Presentations will be made at the close of play.

Town of 1770 and Agnes Water Golf Club spokesperson Shelley Scott said interest has been high. She expects about 60 players, mainly from the Central Queensland and Wide Bay regions, to compete.

“There are lots of prizes on offer for the novelty day and the gross and net winners and gross and net runner-ups in each division,” Scott said.

Nominations can be done by contacting Scott on 0439 767 589 or email shellcre@ bigpond.net.au.