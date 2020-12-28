2020 REVIEW: Top 14 child sex offending cases in courts

Former high school teacher Nathan Neil Ramm, 39, leaves Rockhampton court house after being sentenced to 18 months prison, wholly suspended and operational for three years, along with 18 months probation for charges of distributing and possessing child porn. Pictured with Ramm is his barrister Michael Copley (left) and solicitor Grant Cagney.

CENTRAL Queensland District Courts were busy this year running child sex offending cases, both recent and historical, with one found not guilty by jury, others pleading guilty and some yet to dealt with.

The cases were from across the Central Queensland region.

1) PRE-PUBESCENT TEEN BRIBED FOR SEX, FORTNIGHTLY FOR YEARS

A ROCKHAMPTON girl was subjected to fortnightly unprotected sex for three years, when she was aged 11-14, after being preyed upon by her uncle at age 10.

The uncle, 46, was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court in November after pleading guilty to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, two counts of indecent treatment of a child and two of carnal knowledge.

The offences date back to June 2015 with the offending coming to an end when police intervened in May 2020.

2) YOUNG MAN TARGETED VICTIMS ONLINE

A YOUNG Rockhampton man is facing serious charges in relation to alleged sexual activities and internet use to procure underage victims.

The 20-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons at this stage, was granted bail last week after 15 more charges were laid following six original charges in relation to alleged sexual activities and online procuring of underage victims.

The charges include rape, indecent treatment of children (expose and photograph), carnal knowledge, using the internet to procure children under 16 and using the internet to procure children and intentionally meeting them.

3) FORMER TEACHER'S HIDDEN SECRET REVEALED

A FORMER high school teacher's secret was revealed after he was charged for distributing and possessing child porn.

Nathan Neil Ramm, 39, pleaded guilty in July in Rockhampton District Court to one count each of distributing and possessing child exploitation material (CEM).

The court heard Ramm, who was a member of many associations, including a local State Emergency Service branch and an Aussie rules club, was a highly regarded and respected member of The Cathedral College staff and community.

Kevin Leslie Baker (left) leaves Gladstone District Court with wife Geraldine, solicitor Brian McGowran and barrister Simon Lewis after Mr Baker was found not guilty by a jury of 17 counts in relation to historical child sex abuse allegations involving one complainant alleged to have taken place at St Joseph's Orphanage at Neerkol, Kabra, 25kms from Rockhampton, along with alleged incidents at St

4) FORMER NEERKOL EMPLOYEE NOT GUILTY

A FORMER Neerkol employee accused of child sex abuse dating back 59 years today walked free from court after a three-day trial in February for charges involving one complainant.

Kevin Leslie Baker, 80, was found not guilty of charges by a jury in Gladstone District Court that heard evidence about alleged repeat child sex abuse incidents at the St Joseph's Neerkol orphanage 25kms west of Rockhampton and St Brigid's Hostel in Rockhampton over a seven-year period in the 1960s.

5) CHILD PORN STASH CONTAINED CHILD ENGAGED IN BESTIALITY

FORTY per cent of a Central Queensland man's child porn stash was made up of material of the worst two categories on child exploitation material.

Timothy Spencer Morley, 35, pleaded guilty in ­Rockhampton District Court on January 15 to one count of possessing CEM.

Crown Prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said police searched Morley's Calliope home on September 21, 2018.

She said they located three devices, including a laptop and iPad, containing 631 CEM files.

"There was a 36 minute odd long video that showed a child engaging in bestiality," Ms Lawrence said.

6) REVENGE PORN SENT TO 12-YEAR-OLD NEIGHBOUR

AN 18-YEAR-OLD has been sentenced for indecent treatment of a child after he sent revenge porn of his 23-year-old former girlfriend to his 12-year-old neighbour.

The man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on January 14 to one count of indecent treatment of a child and two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said the 18-year-old breached the domestic violence order on June 30 and July 7, first sending an SMS threatening to publish revenge porn and second threatening to go to her house.

Mr Slack said the revenge porn, which was a photograph of the woman naked in a bath tub with only her breasts exposed as her knees hid her crotch, was sent to the 12-year-old's phone and screenshot with the screenshot sent to the female victim.

7) CONVICTED CHILD SEX OFFENDER TARGETS GREAT NIECE

A MAN who was jailed in the 1990s and 2013 for child sex offences against five victims has been sent back to prison for acts committed against his great niece.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court on September 1.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of indecent treatment of a child.

The 60-year-old hung his head low while the facts were read to the court.

8) PROSECUTORS SEEK LIFE IN PRISON FOR HORRIFIC CHILD RAPE CASE

CHILD sex allegations against a Central Queensland pair are so horrific the prosecutors will be asking for a life in prison sentence for the main offender.

The case was heard in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton today where Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence presented the indictment which contained over 230 charges, including two counts of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

9) GRANDFATHER BREACHED REPORTING REQUIREMENTS

A GRANDFATHER who breached sex offender reporting requirements after receiving a message on social media from a grandchild after his release from prison, has been resentenced.

Mark Edwin George Hudson breached a suspended sentence handed down in Rockhampton District Court on March 14, 2019, after he pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing child exploitation material.

The Yeppoon grandfather received a 21 months' prison term, suspended after six months and operational for three years; along with 18 months' probation.

10) BROTHER MADE CHILD TOUCH HIS GENITALS

A FAMILY has been torn apart and a teenage boy battles depression and anxiety after an older sibling made the boy touch his genitals.

The older sibling was sentenced in Rockhampton's District Court last week after pleading guilty to three counts of incident treatment of a child for offences in 2013 and 2018 in Central Queensland.

11) CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER FAILED TO DO SEX OFFENDER COURSE

A MAN found guilty by a jury of historical child sex abuse against his cousins when he was aged 14-19 has breached his suspended sentence and probation by failing to report interaction with children and not completing sex offender course.

The man was 45 when he was convicted in Rockhampton District Court in October 2018 after a trial in August 2018 where the jury found him guilty.

He was back in court on May 7 where he was given a harsh warning by Judge Michael Burnett - if he continues to fail to report, disengage with probation and not complete the courses; he will be made to do the courses in jail.

The man was given a head sentence of 18 months' imprisonment, suspended after five months with a three-year operational period, and probation for two years in 2018.

12) TEEN JAILED FOR RAPING BOY

A TEENAGE boy has been sentenced to 198 days in juvenile detention for raping another boy in 2018.

The now 15-year-old from Gladstone pleaded guilty earlier this year to rape, endangering property by fire, wilful damage, graffiti, stealing, trespass and other charges.

He was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on April 21 for all offences.

13) KISSED TEEN DURING SALSA DANCE

A CENTRAL American who has lived in Australia for 15 years has been sentenced over an incident where he Salsa danced with his girlfriend's 13 year old daughter, told her he loved her and kissed her.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent treatment of a child on February 4, 2020, and was ­sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on April 6.

The defendant, who works for a mining company in Central Queensland, was supported in court by his current defacto partner.

14) CHURCH LEADER'S CHILD SEX OFFENCES

CHURCH and family members ostracised victims of child sex abuse carried out by a Central Queensland church leader and 'uncle'.

The Gladstone man was convicted in 1985 for child sex abuse against three victims and has again been jailed for a further seven victims.

The man, in his 70s, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was sentenced last week to three years and six months prison, suspended after serving 14 months with a five-year operational period.

The sentence was handed down after he pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to 14 indecent treatment of children charges against seven victims who knew the defendant as their "uncle".

The court heard he had been convicted of eight counts of aggravated assault of a sexual nature in Gladstone in 1985. He was sentenced to four months prison.

Those victims were aged nine to 14, with one being his neighbour who he was babysitting.

READ MORE: Church leader jailed for abuse that went over 15 years