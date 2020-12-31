2020 REVIEW: Gladstone’s worst child sex offenders

Gladstone courts were busy this year with child sex offending cases, featuring some of the most heinous crimes committed in the region.

Here were the worst of 2020.

*WARNING SOME OF THESE STORIES CONTAIN DISTURBING CONTENT**

Grandfather preyed on pre-teen granddaughters

Three granddaughters were the victims of a grandfather’s inappropriate touching and exposure over a four-year period.

At the time, the man who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged between 59 and 64-years-old and the children were all under 16, the youngest aged 10.

The man pleaded guilty to six charges of indecent treatment of a child.

‘You did want this’: Rapist’s sick words to victim, 13

“You did want this” an 18-year-old man said to a 13-year-old girl as he raped her in the home of his underage girlfriend.

The 13-year-old girl’s mother wept from the back of the Gladstone District Court room as Crown Prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke described the offence against her daughter committed by Cruz Keith Bligh on November 25, 2018.

‘Horrific’ child rape case: Woman, man face huge jail terms

Child sex allegations against a Central Queensland pair are so horrific the prosecutors will be asking for a life in prison sentence for the main offender.

The case was heard in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton where Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence presented the indictment which contained over 230 charges, including two counts of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

Gladstone man offers 15yo girl $5k for sex

A 26-year-old Gladstone man offered a then 15-year-old girl $5000 to have sex with him, and $100 for nude photographs of her.

The man, who cannot be named by law, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to grooming a child under 16 with intent to procure engagement in a sexual act.

Sex offender wears ‘security’ shirt, waits in school toilets

Shannon Norgate.

A man, 21, who preyed on children at and around a Gladstone school while wearing a ‘security’ shirt has been released from prison after serving 406 days.

Shannon Norgate, now 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to: taking a child under 12 for immoral purposes, two counts of attempted indecent treatment of a child, indecent treatment of a child, three counts of trespass, public nuisance, breach of bail, unlawful possession of a weapon and improper use of an emergency call service.

Convicted child rapist failed to report child at his house

A convicted child rapist will spend a month in prison after a child stayed at his residence and he did not report it.

Christopher John Lewis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to two counts of failing to report.

Man, 52, got child porn from girl, 15

“You have a cute a--- I want to take my black c--- up it.”

It should have been the text that stopped the 52-year-old man from further pursuing a 15-year-old girl.

The girl told her parents about the graphic message sent by the man, who had known her since she was born.

The girl’s parents spoke to the man, who apologised at the time, but it turned out to be just words.

A search warrant executed in July 2019, revealed the extent of the man’s offending against the young girl.

‘Stole her childhood’: Man forced stepdaughter into sex acts

“She says you stole her childhood,” Judge Jeffrey Clarke told a 54-year-old man as he was sentenced for his vile sexual offending against his stepdaughter.

The man, who cannot be legally named, stared up at the ceiling, never making eye contact with the family that sat in the back of the Gladstone District Court on November 26.

After being presented with 15 charges and pleading not guilty to each, a last-minute change to three charges, made the man admit his offending through a guilty plea.

He pleaded guilty to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, indecent treatment of a child under 16 under care and making child exploitation material.

Child sex offender to serve eight months in prison

A man, 57, who had sex twice with a boy, 14, will serve eight months in prison.

“I’m getting horny for boy p---y sl--” was just one of the messages Allan John McGregor sent to the school-aged child during their communication between January 22-27.

McGregor pleaded guilty to carnal knowledge, grooming with intent to procure in a sexual act, and indecent treatment of a child under 16 by exposure.

Serial child rapist preyed on own children

A man who sexually preyed on six girls aged six to 14 was sentenced in Gladstone District Court to 16 years’ imprisonment.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to seven counts of rape, three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12, three of maintain unlawful relationship with a child and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Sex offences against younger siblings a ‘tragedy’

A 27-year-old’s sexual offending against two of his younger siblings has been described in court as a “tragedy” that has torn a family apart.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to rape, indecent treatment of a child under 16 under care, attempted rape and two counts indecent treatment of a child under 12.

