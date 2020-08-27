2020 GEA Supply Chain Expo on the horizon

GEA is inviting the community to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Monday for the 2020 Supply Chain Expo.

THE Gladstone Engineering Alliance has issued a call to all workers in the Gladstone region involved in the industry supply chain.

The event is free for the public to attend and runs from 8am to 2pm.

GEA general manager Chantale Lane said it was an opportunity for people who worked in our region’s engineering, manufacturing, construction and support services, to connect with local businesses showcasing their skills and strengths.

“We have 49 industry supply chain businesses showcasing their services and products at the GECC,” Ms Lane said.

“Representatives from all local major industries will be joining us throughout the day to network with stallholders, and we have a not-to-be-missed line-up of main stage presentations.”

At 9am there will be a live panel discussion on the GECC main stage featuring Berg Engineering’s Derek Berg, McCosker Contracting’s Bob McCosker, Xtreme Engineering’s Scott Harrington, Aestec Services’ Doug Deakin and Walz Group’s Matt Campiutti.

“It is a privilege to have these leaders of CQ’s industry supply chain on the expo main stage, sharing their wealth of knowledge with us on topics such as the future of manufacturing, and current and future skills and training needs,” Ms Lane said.

“At 1pm we’re extremely fortunate to have Advance Queensland’s deputy director general for innovation, Dr Sarah Pearson, join us and present on building new jobs and industries through collaboration.”

Exhibitor, 4PS Software’s managing director, Mick Storch, said the 2020 Supply Chain Expo was a great opportunity for suppliers to come together and connect with one another and industry.

“The expo is a critical component in the industry supply chain’s efforts to restore as much normality as possible to these entirely abnormal times we are living,” he said.

“Over the course of one day we can showcase our products and services, and connect with existing and potential partners.

“It is an excellent platform for businesses looking to grow their business in Central Queensland.”

Ms Lane said community members could visit the expo with confidence, knowing that every precaution had been taken to protect the health of exhibitors and visitors.

The 2020 Supply Chain Expo, an initiative of GEA, is proudly presented by Australia Pacific LNG.

View a copy of the expo guide via expo.gea.asn.au.