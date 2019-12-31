2019’s big moments in local, state and federal politics

Ken O'Dowd is holding a low key party at his office on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters.

Ken O'Dowd is holding a low key party at his office on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters.

FROM a huge federal election win to funds promised for upgrades to roads and schools and an uproar over rates, there have been plenty of big moments in politics in the Gladstone region in the past 12 months.

Campaigning began early in the year for incumbent member Ken O’Dowd and Labor candidate Zac Beers who were both vying for the seat of Flynn.

There were eight candidates for Flynn, including One Nation’s Sharon Lohse, who snared almost 20 per cent of first preference votes at the May 18 election.

Visits from politicians from all sides became the norm as they eyed off a win at the marginal seat.

Both major parties made big promises, with Labor and the LNP pledging to complete stage two of Gladstone Port Access Rd, establish a radiation therapy centre in Gladstone and a bulk-billed MRI service.

Two days after the election night, Mr Beers conceded defeat, sitting 9127 votes behind Mr O’Dowd.

Before the election Flynn was held by Mr O’Dowd by a slim margin of one per cent, but that margin stretched to 8.7 per cent at his win.

Next year will be another big year for elections, with a local government election on March 28 and State Government election on October 31.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said his highlights of the year included the ongoing construction of the $42 million Gladstone Hospital emergency department, upgrades to the region’s schools, the $20 million upgrade to Gladstone-Benaraby Rd and ongoing work on East Shores Stage 1B.

Woollam Constructions managing director Craig Percival, Executive Director for Gladstone and Banana Shire Sandy Munro, State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Chief Executive of Central Queensland Hospitals and Health Steve Williamson at the turning of the sod for Gladstone's new emergency department.

He was however disappointed not to see more progress on some of the big projects touted for the region, including Acciona’s solar farm at the Gladstone State Development Area in Aldoga.

“In saying that, they’re in the Environmental Impact Statement stage so we’ll see some movement next year,” he said.

The project is expected to create 240 construction jobs.

Previously Mr Butcher has run 12-month election campaigns, but for 2020 it will be much shorter.

He said people could expect to see corflutes and supporters wearing red shirts hit the streets after Easter.

Already several councillors have announced their names will be on the ballot paper for the Gladstone Regional Council election in March, including Mayor Matt Burnett who hopes to retain his position.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett and Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre at Marley Brown Oval to announce tickets have gone on sale for a Brisbane Roar v Gladstone Select side pre-season match on July 27.

Cr Burnett said his highlights for the year included the feasibility study into the Boyne Tannum pool, the official opening of Bray Park Skate Park and the region hosting two major sporting events: Brisbane Roar’s pre-season match and Queensland Country versus Brisbane City in the National Rugby Championship.

The council released its 2019-20 budget in July, revealing its $1.8 million surplus.

But the budget left many residents upset with the looming rates rise.

More than 5000 residents signed a petition against the rates increase.

In September the council extended the rates discount period by one month, citing changes to the way the rates were structured and a delay in posting rates notices to some residents.