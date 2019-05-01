Teen aids Matildas Cup cause with stand-out showing

Karly Roestbakken is turning heads with her performances

Karly Roestbakken is turning heads with her performances

Uncapped teenager Karly Roestbakken is a chance to make an international debut at the Women's World Cup after a glowing report from Young Matildas duty this week.

Australia's under-20 national women's football side have been in Myanmar, where they romped through the final stage of qualification for the Asian championships.

The Young Matildas backed up an earlier 11-1 win over Nepal and a 3-1 defeat over the hosts with a 4-1 victory over Uzbekistan on Tuesday night.

Wonder-teen Mary Fowler led Australia's efforts up front with seven goals, scoring in each match including a haul of five against Nepal.

Team coach Gary van Egmond, also an assistant for the senior national team, praised her contribution but singled out Roestbakken as one to watch for the World Cup selection.

The 18-year-old already has three W-League campaigns under her belt with hometown club Canberra United and could benefit from the lack of stand-out performers in her natural full-back position.

"She's one that's definitely a chance for France and wouldn't let you down," van Egmond said.

Roestbakken also has an eye for goal; she scored a winner against Melbourne City as a 15-year-old to become one of the competition's youngest scorers.

Van Egmond acknowledged Fowler's exceptional talent but played down expectations on the much-hyped teen.

"It's a pleasure to see such a young girl with lovely technique and a desire for the game," he said.

"This is the early part of her journey and there's plenty for her to work on but she has the appetite."

Others that could come into the reckoning as senior coach Ante Milicic makes his determinations this moth include Kyra Cooney-Cross, Amy Sayer and Princess Ibini.

"There's a few girls that are in those calculations that have played consistently for W-League teams," van Egmond said.

The Young Matildas' reward for their toll in the Myanmarese heat is a place at the eight-team continental championships in Thailand later this year.