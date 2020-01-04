2019, our driest year in almost two decades

DRY: Gladstone has had the lowest rainfall since 2001.

DRY: Gladstone has had the lowest rainfall since 2001.

RAINFALL in Gladstone in 2019 was the lowest it’s been since 2001.

Last year 477.2mm was recorded at the Gladstone Radar, with the highest falls coming in March when major storms hit bringing 128.6mm.

The driest month was September with just 2.2mm.

The lowest annual rainfall on record at the radar was 432.5mm in 1965, followed by 442.2mm in 2001.

The hottest day of 2019 was December 2 at 37.9C, while the coldest day was June 22 at 8.3C.

Nearby regions have recorded some of their driest years with Rockhampton receiving the lowest rainfall in 81 years, Emerald in 27 years and Bundaberg the lowest ever recorded.

Gladstone’s rainfall for the next three months appears to be following the dry trend.

Bureau of Meteorology Senior Climatologist Catherine Ganter said January to March rainfall was likely to be below average.

“Gladstone has a 75 per cent chance of 100-200mm and a 50 per cent chance of 300-400mm,” Ms Ganter said.

“The 1957-2019 average for Gladstone for January to March rainfall is 394mm.”

Last year Gladstone had 198.2mm of rainfall for the January to March period, with January and February well below average, and March close to average.

“We can’t definitely say whether this period is likely to be as dry as recent years but the chances of drier weather aren’t as strong as they were in the last quarter of 2019,” Ms Ganter said.

She said temperatures were also expected to be higher than average with heatwaves and severe storms possible.

“Temperature is also a factor in dryness – the hotter it is, the more evaporation occurs,” Ms Ganter said.

“This means warmer temperatures can exacerbate dryness.

“The maximum temperature outlook for January to March, and also February to April, shows (greater than 80 per cent chance) of warmer days across all of Queensland, and in fact Australia-wide.”

Rainfall for 2019

January: 30.8mm

February: 38.8mm

March: 128.6mm

April: 67.4mm

May: 12.8mm

June: 11.4mm

July: 3.4mm

August: 4.4mm

September: 2.2mm

October: 104.8mm

November: 18.6mm

December: 54mm