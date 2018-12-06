2019 Gladstone Region Youth Council named

YOUTH COUNCIL: From the 11 nominations seven are from Gladstone, two from Tannum Sands and one each from Calliope and Euleilah.

ELEVEN young people from the Gladstone region have been appointed as representatives on the Gladstone Region Youth Council for 2019.

Council received 11 nominations and appointed each one. This number is up from the nine appointed this year.

From the 11 nominations seven are from Gladstone, two from Tannum Sands and one each from Calliope and Euleilah.

Brooke Assman, Kylie Fleming, Nikita Korableff, Eden Graham, Penny Hoffman, Mitchell Porteous, Sidney Stuart, Salvador Zuniga Aguirre, Tyrone Fernandes, Werner Bierman and Sarah Chadwick have all been appointed.

Miss Chadwick is returning from the 2018 Youth Council.

As consistent with the Youth Council charter, appointed members will elect a Chairperson and Deputy Chair.

The term of the Youth Council membership is from February to November.

Appointed Youth Council members will be invited to a 'meet and greet' gathering on Thursday, January 24 as initial introductions to the Youth Council.

A formal meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 4 for the appointed members to meet with councillors and the executive management team.