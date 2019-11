Best in Business 2019: All the finalists and winners

MORE THAN 300 people donned their best suit and gowns for the Best in Business awards on Saturday night.

With 23 categories to be won, here is the list of all finalists and winners for each category.

The awards night is presented by The Observer, Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited.

Accommodation & Resort

Finalists:

Bororen Hotel Motel

Gladstone Reef Hotel

Heron Island

Oaks Grand Gladstone

Rydges Gladstone

Winner:

Mercure Gladstone

Tourism Attraction

Finalists:

Curtis Ferry Services

East Shores

Gladstone Region Tours

Tondoon Botanic Gardens

Winner:

Boyne Tannum HookUp

Café & Takeaway:

Finalists:

Blend Café

Callemondah Café Corner & Takeaway

Kandy Couture

Mount Larcom Café & Collectable

The Outlook Cafe

Winner:

JetBar & Café Catering

Events

Finalists:

Boyne Tannum HookUp

Ecofest

Gladstone Multicultural Festival

Under the Trees

Winner:

Combined Rotary co-ordinated Community -Response to Domestic & Family Violence

Best Individual Service

Finalists:

Allison Totorica - CQ Taxation

Janenne Suter - Mystique Jewellers

Kate McDermott - Megan Leane Dietitian

Liam Jones - Compleat Angler

Winner:

Jodie Dyer - Dirt Cheap

Industry Engineering & Manufacturing

Finalists:

MPV Sandblasting & Coating Services

Purcell's Engineering

Universal Cranes

Upton engineering & manufacturing

Winner:

Boyne Smelters

Trades & Services

Finalists:

Dirt Cheap

Express Auto Electrics

Gladstone Flooring Xtra

Workpac Recruitment

Winner:

Rayment Excavations

Auto & Marine

Finalists:

Coombs Mechanical Repairs

Curtis Coast Marine

Gladstone Springs

Harbour City Harley Davidson

Ship & Sail

Winner:

Andersons Auto City

Health, Beauty & Wellbeing

Finalists:

Belle Ame Beautique

Crown 2 Reign

Garage Barber Shop

Megan Leane Dietitian

Winner:

Physioshop Gladstone

Professional Services & Sales

Finalists:

CQ Taxation Services

Gladstone Flooring Xtra

H & R Block Tax Accountants

Megan Leane Dietitian

Winner:

GTC Financial

Retail Less than 10 staff

Finalists:

Gladstone Flooring Xtra

Kandy Couture

Mystique Jewellers

Robins Kitchen

Winner:

Dirt Cheap

Entertainment & Recreational Business

Finalists:

1770 LARC! Tours

Compleat Angler

Gladstone Cinemas

Kandy Couture

Winner:

Above & Beyond Swim School

Young Business leader

Finalists:

Megan Leane - Megan Leane Dietitian

Michaela Spencer - McDonalds

Mitchell Upton - Upton Engineering & Manufacturing

Rhys Evans - Plumbcall

Winner:

Renee Ballinger - UHY Haines Norton CQ

Business leader

Finalists:

Allison Totorica - CQ Taxation

Bronti Hayward - Belle Ame Beautique

Kim Curd - Kandy Couture

Liam Jones - Compleat Angler

Winner:

Robert Gibb - ConocoPhillips

Local Franchise

Finalists:

Gladstone Flooring Xtra

Harvey Norman

Mister Minit

Smallprint Central Queensland

Winner:

Jamaica Blue

Not for Profit Clubs Community & Association

Finalists:

Calliope Rotary Club

Clinton Football Club

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group

Gladstone Maritime Museum

Mission to Seafarers

Winner:

Gladstone Gymnastic Club

Business of Choice

Finalists:

Gladstone Flooring Xtra

Megan Leane Dietitian

Rayment Excavations

Winner:

Garage Barber Shop

Observer Innovation Award

Winner: Les Anderson - Andersons Auto City

Observer Stand out Business Over the Past 10 Years

Winner: UHY Haines Norton

Business to watch

Winner: Kandy Couture

2019 Best in Business Encouragement Award

Winner: Mitchell Upton - Upton Engineering & Manufacturing

Judges Choice Award

Winner: Tondoon Botanic Gardens

Overall 2019 Best in Business Winner

Winner: Rayment Excavations