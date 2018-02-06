2018 HIT LIST: Ken still beating the same O'Drum

STILL FIGHTING: MP Ken O'Dowd says the critical things that affected the Flynn electorate last year remain just as important this year.

INLAND rail, a new coal fired power station and the agricultural industry are on Ken O'Dowd's 2018 hit list.

Following yesterday's first parliamentary sitting of the year, the Member for Flynn shared the key issues he would be chasing over the next 12 months.

Mr O'Dowd said with the Australian economy on the up and up, the Flynn electorate was poised to reap the benefits.

"Our Free Trade Agreements (FTA) are working well and demand for agriculture produce is ever growing.”

Returning for his eighth year in Parliament, Mr O'Dowd said the biggest test for growth in the agricultural sector was high power prices and access

to water, which continued to pose a threat to job creation and economical growth.

"These two issues are what will shape 2018 more than any other,” he said.

"I will be working hard on these two issues, however, the Federal and Queensland Governments need to resolve these urgent matters as soon as possible.

This year Mr O'Dowd said he would place the region's liveability in the spotlight; with the specific purpose of attracting professional and skilled workers to the region.

"Delivering more skilled health care workers to the region is also in my sights and this can be achieved through more infrastructure for aged care facilities and successful programs to attract health professionals,” he said, noting CQUniversity would play an important role in the venture.

The agreement signed in April between Gladstone Regional Council, CQUniversity, Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland will see CQUniversity's Derby St campus converted into an inter-generational aged care facility and campus with at least 60 beds.

The memorandum of understanding signed last year is set to free up the TAFE site with the construction of the new CQUniversity building at the campus.

Continuing to beat the same drum, he refused to loosen his grip on last year, Mr O'Dowd said high efficiency low emission (HELE) coal power stations for central Queensland were still high on his list of goals.

"(We are) planning for at least two HELE coal fired power stations to be planned for Queensland, with one them here in Flynn,” he said.

"The inland rail project from Wellcamp Airport (Toowoomba) to Gladstone is still high on the list as well.”

"It will pave the way to open up more agricultural land and new coal mines.”

Mr O'Dowd told The Observer "tax cuts were the way to go” in order to "incentivise investment” among small business.

"Jobs security and incentives for small business are very important,” he said.

The Federal Parliament will sit each day this week until Thursday and return again next week.