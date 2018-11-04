News
2018 Best in Business: List of award winners
Here are the winners for this year's Best in Business Awards.
- 2018 Overall Best in Business Award: The Mercure Gladstone
- Best Accommodation & Resort: The Mercure Gladstone
- Restaurant Encouragement Award: Rydges Gladstone
- Best Tourism Attraction: East Shores
- Best Cafe & Takeaway: Blend Cafe
- Best Event: The Boyne Tannum HookUp
- Best Individual Service: Donna Hann (Dance Kix)
- Best in Industry (Engineering & Manufacturing): Gladstone Ports Corporation
- Best in Trades & Services: Rayment Excavation
- Best in Auto & Marine: Reef City Motors
- Best in Health, Beauty & Wellness: Dhillonz Hair & Beauty
- Best in Retail (Less than 10 staff): Gladstone Flooring Xtra
- Best in Retail (More than 10 staff): Fordy's Spar Express Sun Valley
- Best Entertainment & Recreational Business: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre
- Young Business Leader: Megan Leane (Dietician)
- Business Leader: Joe Rea, Boyne Smelter Limited
- Best Local Franchise: Gladstone Flooring Xtra
- Best Not for Profit Clubs (Community & Association): Gladstone Gymnastics
- Business of Choice: Garage Barber Shop
- Business to Watch: Dance Kix