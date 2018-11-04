Menu
All the winners from The Observer's 2018 Best in Business Awards. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBAWA
2018 Best in Business: List of award winners

Mark Zita
by
4th Nov 2018 10:47 AM

Here are the winners for this year's Best in Business Awards.

  • 2018 Overall Best in Business Award: The Mercure Gladstone
  • Best Accommodation & Resort: The Mercure Gladstone
  • Restaurant Encouragement Award: Rydges Gladstone
  • Best Tourism Attraction: East Shores
  • Best Cafe & Takeaway: Blend Cafe
  • Best Event: The Boyne Tannum HookUp
  • Best Individual Service: Donna Hann (Dance Kix)
  • Best in Industry (Engineering & Manufacturing): Gladstone Ports Corporation
  • Best in Trades & Services: Rayment Excavation
  • Best in Auto & Marine: Reef City Motors
  • Best in Health, Beauty & Wellness: Dhillonz Hair & Beauty
  • Best in Retail (Less than 10 staff): Gladstone Flooring Xtra
  • Best in Retail (More than 10 staff): Fordy's Spar Express Sun Valley
  • Best Entertainment & Recreational Business: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre
  • Young Business Leader: Megan Leane (Dietician)
  • Business Leader: Joe Rea, Boyne Smelter Limited 
  • Best Local Franchise: Gladstone Flooring Xtra
  • Best Not for Profit Clubs (Community & Association): Gladstone Gymnastics
  • Business of Choice: Garage Barber Shop
  • Business to Watch: Dance Kix
