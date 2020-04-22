Region's $200m tourism industry 'safe' from Virgin collapse

THE impact of the collapse of Virgin Australia on Gladstone's $200 million-plus tourism sector will be minimal, thanks to Alliance Airlines, but the devastating COVID-19 pandemic will still have far-reaching consequences for the industry.

Saddled with $5 billion in debt, Virgin Australia went into voluntary administration yesterday but Alliance Airlines chief executive officer Lee Schofield assured Gladstone residents they would still be able to fly in and out regularly.

Mr Schofield said that while the financial predicament of Virgin Australia was disappointing for Australian aviation and its consumers, Alliance Airlines would continue to service the region.

"Alliance is continuing services between Gladstone and Brisbane six times per week," he said.

GADPL chief executive officer Gus Stedman said that while the Virgin announcement was just another blow to tourism, the Alliance Airlines co-sharing service with Virgin would drastically soften the impact when travel restrictions are lifted.

"If Alliance Airlines continue to service the Gladstone region, I am confident this won't have a major impact on the region," he said.

"The total tourism market in the Gladstone region contributes over $200 million to the local community annually."

Following five weeks of travel restrictions, Mr Stedman said millions of tourism dollars had been lost by Gladstone businesses.

"A considerable amount of businesses are finding these times very challenging," he said.

"We are very confident the tourism sector in the region will recover after these disruptions, however it may take a long time for businesses to fully recover the losses incurred due to this."

Welcoming the appointment multinational accounting firm Deloitte to oversee Virgin Australia's hopeful continuation in Australia, Mr Schofield said Alliance Airlines would depart Brisbane at 8am and travel via Bundaberg to Gladstone Monday to Friday and Sundays.

He said the return journey would leave Gladstone at 10.25am every day except Saturday for a direct one-hour flight to Brisbane.