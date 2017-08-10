Gladstone rail link, billions of dollars needed for mega mine

EXCITEMENT for a proposed Surat Basin coal mine quickly dwindled after Glencore said it would need billions of dollars, and a railway line more than 200km long to go ahead.

State Mines Minister Anthony Lynham this week approved the mining leases for Glencore's $7 billion, 22-million-tonne Wandoan coal venture, four years after the project was put on hold.

The project could create up to 1300 jobs during construction and operation.

But to go ahead, new rail infrastructure is needed to connect the Surat Basin to Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal in Gladstone, which Glencore is also a part-owner of.

Glencore said its viability was also dependent on market prices.

The only proposed rail link development that would connect the Surat to Gladstone, the Surat Basin Rail, has been at a standstill since 2012 due to depressed coal prices.

One of the four proponents involved in the rail project, ATEC Rail Group Limited, said in its last update of the project that its time frame was "uncertain".

Dr Lynham's low-key announcement for the approval of the three 27-year-old mining leases to pave the way for the Surat Basin's first coal mine, was followed by a brief statement from the company on Tuesday.

In a statement released online, Glencore said it was taking a "responsible approach" to new projects, and would continue to "assess the project's timing against the global coal market".

"Adding significant new tonnes to the market at this time could adversely impact the profitability of existing thermal coal production, potentially putting jobs at risk as the market adjusts downwards as a result of oversupply," Glencore said in a statement.

"The Wandoan Coal Project will require a multi-billion dollar capital investment for both the mine and related rail infrastructure."

Glencore applied for the leases in 2007 and the project's Environmental Impact Statement was approved by the Coordinator-General in November 2010.