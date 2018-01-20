$200k saving is just the beginning for council shake up

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

ALMOST $200,000 has been saved by Gladstone Regional Council's latest efficiency measures.

The savings come after the council introduced a new management structure, with seven general managers to be appointed.

Five of the positions have already been filled.

Mayor Matt Burnett said there were opportunities for the council to create efficiencies and enter new innovative business activities to reduce cost and improve service.

"Already we have saved $196,000 by optimising the use of our fleet and therefore being able to decommission vehicles,” he said.

"The restructure is not yet in effect but it will support council's transformation goals. These include additional digital service options for our customers, which will not only provide convenience to our customers but also reduce council costs.

"Another goal is systems alignment. We currently use four to five different systems and aligning them will reduce risk and improve our efficiency.”

Cr Burnett said the council would investigate opportunities in renewable energy, such as generating energy through our waste activities.

"We have a vision of being energy neutral, which would result in $4million in savings in energy and waste per year,” he said.

"This may be an ambitious goal but any progress toward it will produce significant savings.”

The new structure was introduced by chief executive officer Ros Bates who started last year.

"Ros worked with directors and managers to identify our biggest opportunities to improve the way we operate and serve the community and the biggest challenges emerging for our community and organisation that we need to be ahead of,” the Mayor said.