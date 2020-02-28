$200k boost for community groups
EIGHT community groups around Gladstone have received a share in almost $200,000 through the latest round of the QGC Communities Fund.
The investment will fund upgrades to community hubs, improvements to sports grounds and additional support services for at-risk young people.
Since 2015 the QGC Communities Fund has provided $1.5 million to more than 50 grassroots projects.
Not-for-profit group Young People Making a Difference (MAD) was among this year’s recipients. The group aims to bridge the gap between support services and working on suicide prevention for at-risk youths.
Program coordinator Benjamin Lodewikus said the grant was a “big deal”.
Recipient projects:
- Builyan Many Peaks Community Development Association – Emergency community generator for Builyan Hall.
- Wartburg Rural Fire Brigade – Purchase of brigade support vehicle.
- Gladstone Central Committee on the Ageing – Kendrick Hall improvements including airconditioning and solar panel.
- Tannum Sands State High School – Purchase of programmable robotics systems, drone kits and electronics kits as part of the STEM curriculum, and school choral risers for school and community events.
- Young People Making a Difference – Youth Suicide prevention program.
- Camp Akuna Pikes Crossing – Refurbishment of a community hall, including solar panels to reduce running costs.
- Gladstone Thistle Pipe Band – Purchase of new percussion instruments.
- Calliope Football Club – Commencement of a fully automated irrigation system at Liz Cunningham Park.