$200k boost for community groups

Representatives of the QGC Communities Fund recipient groups for 2020 celebrated at a breakfast at Spinnaker Park Café this morning including (from left) Glenn Churchill and Ian Boge, Gladstone Thistle Pipe Band; Stephen Rankin, Tannum Sands State High School; Barb McKee, Builyan Many Peaks Community Development Association; Karen Harth, Gladstone Central Committee on the Ageing; Bradley Lawson,

EIGHT community groups around Gladstone have received a share in almost $200,000 through the latest round of the QGC Communities Fund.

The investment will fund upgrades to community hubs, improvements to sports grounds and additional support services for at-risk young people.

Since 2015 the QGC Communities Fund has provided $1.5 million to more than 50 grassroots projects.

Not-for-profit group Young People Making a Difference (MAD) was among this year’s recipients. The group aims to bridge the gap between support services and working on suicide prevention for at-risk youths.

Program coordinator Benjamin Lodewikus said the grant was a “big deal”.

Recipient projects: