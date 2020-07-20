2000 pages of evidence in Nimbin shooting case

A woman was shot in the hand near Nimbin in April.

POLICE are working through a "2000-page brief" of evidence in the case against two men allegedly involved in a shooting near Nimbin, a court has heard.

Jordan Close, 22, and Brody Roberts, 24, are both accused of being involved in a drug-related shooting where a 19-year-old woman suffered severe injury to her left hand.

Police will allege Close shot the woman in the hand while they were travelling around the Lillian Rock area on April 19.

She fled the vehicle and was later taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane for emergency surgery.

Jordan Close, age 22, is charged with a string of offences. Photo: NSW Police Force

Close was later arrested three days in Terranora following two dramatic police pursuits through the Tweed Shire, where at one point it is alleged he was sighted driving 140km/hr in an 80km/hr zone along Dulguigan Rd, Murwillumbah.

He was charged with discharging a firearm with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period, two counts of failing to stop during a police pursuit, driving recklessly, possessing a prohibited drug, using a class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed, having goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, using an unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road and using an uninsured motor vehicle and breaching his parole.

Meanwhile, Mr Roberts, of Lillian Rock, was arrested in May for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

He was charged with discharging a firearm wit the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, damaging more than $15,000 worth of property by fire, intentionally causing a fire and being reckless as to its spread and hindering a police investigation.

When both men's cases appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, the NSW Police prosecutor informed the court investigators were still finalising the "2000-page brief", which included several discs of information and expected the work to be completed by the end of the week.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned both Close and Mr Robert's matters to July 29 at Lismore Local Court.

Both men remain bail refused.

Meanwhile, Mr Linden also sentenced Close over separate charges, including dishonestly obtaining property and destroying property.

Close pleaded guilty on Wednesday to having used a stolen credit card in Kyogle on three occasions, where he made $238 worth of purchases.

He also pleaded guilty to cutting off a GPS device from a fitted ankle bracelet he had been wearing as part of his parole at the time.

A larceny charge and one count of using false information to obtain property were withdrawn.

Close was sentenced to one month in prison.