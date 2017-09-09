'2000 kids': Gladstone Eisteddfod kicks off tomorrow

ON STAGE: Young performers at the Gladstone City Eisteddfod.

IT TAKES just about the whole 12 months to organise an eisteddfod, says Pauline Newman as final preparations are under way for the 47th Gladstone Eisteddfod, kicking off this weekend.

But "we're well organised and ready to go," she said.

About 2000 children will perform in the events, which stretch out over one month, at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

Pauline, who first became involved in the eisteddfod when her granddaughter started performing, says she is impressed with the courage shown by the children.

"It's absolutely wonderful to see how the kids grow up and mature, you watch them gain confidence," she said.

"There's no way I'd stand on a stage in front of strangers, these kids are wonderful."

Pauline says school orchestras and choirs will perform and dancers are coming from as far away as Rockhampton, Mackay, and Bundaberg.

"It's mainly for the children ... to develop their skills in the arts," she said.

EVENT DETAILS

Speech and Drama - September 10-12

Dance - September 16 -22

Instrumental and Vocal - October 4-11

All events are held at the GECC

Entry fee $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and students