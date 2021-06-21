2000+ jobs to come from major Gladstone hydrogen project

Australian Future Energy chief executive officer Kerry Parker with Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

More than 2000 jobs will be up for grabs as Australia’s largest hydrogen production project commences in Gladstone.

On Monday, Energy resource company, Australian Future Energy, announced a Memorandum of Understanding with one of Japan’s leading general trading companies, ITOCHU Corporation.

The $1 billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project (GEAP) is close to commencing its Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study for the commercial production of low carbon energy alternatives as soon as 2024.

The MOU has been hailed by AFE CEO Kerry Parker as the “pivot point” for the domestic hydrogen industry and a validation of AFE’s highly anticipated Gladstone project.

“We are now at a turning point for the Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project,” Mr Parker said.

“Potential international investment in the project, from a party as credible as ITOCHU, demonstrates its long-term viability and profitability.

“ITOCHU Corporation has a history of shrewd energy and resource investments in Australia, and we are incredibly proud to partner with them on this important project.”

Mr Parker said the announcement also brought long-term job opportunities for Central Queensland through the delivery of low carbon energy alternatives.

It is estimated that up to 200 jobs will be supported during the 30-year operational period and 1280 indirect jobs will be created in the Gladstone region during the operational phase.

In addition, there is expected to be 1000 jobs created during the construction phase.

“AFE’s Gladstone development will also act as a major enabler and aggregator of smaller scale green hydrogen projects being proposed at present in and around the Gladstone region.”

Here’s how the MOU will work:

ITOCHU will explore the potential investment in AFE. The proceeds are to be used by AFE to support part of the FEED and related works for the feasibility study of the proposed GEAP;

the two parties will work cooperatively to explore the potential for the involvement by ITOCHU in the marketing of ammonia and other produced products from AFE‘s GEAP and other subsequent AFE projects and developments to global markets;

they will work cooperatively to explore the potential for the development and integration of green ammonia, green hydrogen and other renewable energy related projects in connection with the development of GEAP; and

they will work cooperatively to explore the potential for additional investment, once the Feasibility Study for GEAP is completed, by ITOCHU in either AFE or in the GEAP.

Using both green and Blue Hydrogen technology, the integrated GEAP facility will use a proven gasification process to produce ammonia, synthetic natural gas and ultimately electrical power, vital for Australia‘s growing clean energy industry.

Blue Hydrogen strikes a middle ground between traditional hydrogen production and pure green hydrogen methods but delivers clean hydrogen and ammonia at scale and reliability.