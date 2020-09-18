200 JOBS: Port project reaps employment rewards

A SHIPLOADER replacement has been approved by the Queensland Government, much to the delight of the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

The project on Shiploader One will secure the loading capacity of the terminal for the next 25 years.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and local Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, envisioned the project would cater for more jobs.

“The project will create around 200 jobs, being a combination of new and retained opportunities,” Mr Butcher said.

“Projects such as these in the construction industry play such an essential role in keeping the state’s economy moving – this project not only secures jobs but the region’s export capability well into the future.”

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said the corporation was currently undertaking the design and technical specification aspects of the project.

“This is a once-in-a-career opportunity for our project team due to the sheer lifespan of these assets,” Mr Walker said.

“Shiploader one reached 40 years of operation in April this year.

“The machine has been on the wharf through three expansions, and has since been joined by another two shiploaders.

“As a signature part of GPC’s history it will be an iconic moment in Gladstone’s history to see it replaced.”

The project is expected to span over the next four years, from design to commissioning.

This shows the confidence in future market demand and is great news in terms jobs, trade and the region’s prosperity as GPC looks forward to the next 50 years.

As a government-owned corporation (GOC), the project will comply with the Queensland Procurement Policy (QPP).