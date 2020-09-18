Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

200 JOBS: Port project reaps employment rewards

Jacobbe McBride
18th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SHIPLOADER replacement has been approved by the Queensland Government, much to the delight of the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

The project on Shiploader One will secure the loading capacity of the terminal for the next 25 years.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and local Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, envisioned the project would cater for more jobs.

“The project will create around 200 jobs, being a combination of new and retained opportunities,” Mr Butcher said.

“Projects such as these in the construction industry play such an essential role in keeping the state’s economy moving – this project not only secures jobs but the region’s export capability well into the future.”

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said the corporation was currently undertaking the design and technical specification aspects of the project.

“This is a once-in-a-career opportunity for our project team due to the sheer lifespan of these assets,” Mr Walker said.

“Shiploader one reached 40 years of operation in April this year.

“The machine has been on the wharf through three expansions, and has since been joined by another two shiploaders.

“As a signature part of GPC’s history it will be an iconic moment in Gladstone’s history to see it replaced.”

The project is expected to span over the next four years, from design to commissioning.

This shows the confidence in future market demand and is great news in terms jobs, trade and the region’s prosperity as GPC looks forward to the next 50 years.

As a government-owned corporation (GOC), the project will comply with the Queensland Procurement Policy (QPP).

employment rate gladstone ports corporation gladstone ports corportation industry jobs
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Barney Point house fire

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Barney Point house fire

        News Fire fighters could see smoke coming from the home on their way to the scene.

        • 18th Sep 2020 12:38 PM
        Why is this tree blue?

        Premium Content Why is this tree blue?

        News There is actually a really good reason for it.

        What did a 3yo girl do on the Grand Hotel Gladstone bar?

        Premium Content What did a 3yo girl do on the Grand Hotel Gladstone bar?

        News On May 18, 1993, at 1pm, The Grand Hotel was destroyed by fire.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.