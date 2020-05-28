Menu
Blackwater lines for covid testing. Picture: ABC
200 Blackwater residents tested for COVID-19

vanessa jarrett
28th May 2020 12:43 PM
BLACKWATER’S new fever clinic is well underway with almost 200 patients already tested.

Twenty-two staff are on the ground at Blackwater Rodeo Grounds, made up of 10 clinicians, eight administration and four working in transformation.

Some staff made the trip from Rockhampton and Gladstone late last night with other staff from Emerald and Blackwater as well.

There are also three doctors going between two fever clinics and Blackwater Hospital’s emergency department

As of 12.15pm, 194 patients had been tested.

Around 10 people were lined up at the gates at 8am when the clinic opened.

Fever clinic staff are urging people to make bookings.

Phone 4920 5800 to make an appointment, the line is open between 5am and 8pm.

The fever clinic will remain at Blackwater until at least Monday, to be reassessed next week.

