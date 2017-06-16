20yo woman can't get enough of Gladstone police officers

A YOUNG Gladstone girl used any excuse she could to get attention from police officers, including threats to kill herself.

Petica Mitylene Langford, 20, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to nine charges including two counts of stealing, two counts of obstructing police in line of their duties, one count of evading a taxi fare, one count of improper use of an emergency call service, wilful damage and two breaches of bail.

The court heard the string of offences occurred between November 2015 and March 2017.

The incidents began in November 2015 when Langford stole hair products from the Chemist Warehouse on Goondoon St.

She was filmed on CCTV slipping items into her handbag before walking out of the store without paying.

Police attended her address soon after and she told officers she didn't remember going to the Chemist. She was given a notice to appear in court.

On November 29 Langford sent a text message to Policelink stating she wanted to kill herself. Police arrived at her house, where they found her sitting on the couch eating.

The court heard Langford ignored police when they tried to question her and giggled when they told her they would have to take her to hospital.

Langford struggled with police when they tried to remove her from the address, as per their duty-of-care Emergency Examination Order. She was eventually taken to hospital before being released the same day.

On January 2, 2016 Langford dialled triple zero on her phone before hanging up.

The operator tried to call her back three times, the court heard. Police attended the residence of the owner of the phone, and found Langford in "good health".

She told police she knew they would attend if she called triple zero and hung up, declaring she simply wanted to talk.

On February 5, 2016 Langford ordered a taxi to take her to a residence in Clinton but upon arrival refused to pay the fare.

The driver called the police and Langford was given a notice to appear in court.

On November 2, 2016 Langford sent Policelink another text message, containing the same self-harm threats.

Police again took her to hospital before she was released later that day.

The following day she sent another message to Policelink, threatening self-harm again.

When officers arrived at her home they found Langford in good spirits.

The wilful damage and stealing offences relate to incidents at the Puma Service Station on Hanson Rd.

On March 3, 2017 Langford attended the service station with another female and began to throw around and damage car washing equipment.

She also pressed the emergency fuel stop button, shutting off fuel until 7am, costing the fuel station a considerable amount in potential sales.

Langford stole two packets of headache tablets from the same store a week later. Both incidents were captured on CCTV.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho ordered restitution for all stealing offences, placed Langford on a good behaviour bond and ordered her to complete a two-year probation period.