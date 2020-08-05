20 years on, still no sign of Jasmine Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

WILL the family of missing Grafton teenager Jasmine Morris ever know what happened to their treasured daughter, sister, niece and cousin?

Plainly distraught by the helplessness of her situation, Jasmine's mother, Donna Geoghagan, told The Daily Examiner in 2009 of a happy young girl who would socialise with anyone.

Missing woman Jasmine Morris on the front page of The Daily Examiner (Nov 3, 2009)

And as various possible scenarios play out in their minds, family members clung to the hope that Jasmine was just on the run with friends - not needing to dip into her bank accounts which remain untouched since she went missing from Grafton on Tuesday, October 6.

Her mobile phone has also not been used since her disappearance.

After failing to make contact with family and friends, Ms Morris, also known as Jasmine Moore, was reported missing on October 20, 2009. An investigation into her disappearance was soon launched with the creation of Strike force Sobroan.

Leading the investigation was Detective Mick Lister who, in a 2009 interview, said police were looking at video footage captured on various surveillance devices which may help identify Jasmine's movements.

Donna said there was no animosity between Jasmine and the rest of her family when she walked away from the Chapman Street duplex about 3pm on Monday, October 5.

Family members said Jasmine was then seen by her brother, Daniel, at the South Grafton Bi-Lo the following afternoon, Tuesday, October 6. She was living in a house in Duke Street, Grafton near Market Square, before she went missing.

Missing Grafton woman Jasmine Morris

At the time of her disappearance, Jasmine was wearing a long black cotton skirt, a purple top, and thongs, and had a handbag with her.

Numerous sightings of a young woman between Woody Head and Coffs Harbour matching her description came to nought.

In September 2013, police commenced a search of a property on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton after receiving information during the recent Missing Persons Week campaign.

However, the search failed to uncover any new information.

"For the last four years, I have been waiting for Jasmine to walk through the door. Every day she doesn't it just gets harder," Ms Geoghagan said in a 2015 interview. "If anyone out there knows anything, could they please tell the police and help bring Jasmine home."

Jasmine Morris is described as being of caucasian appearance, with an olive complexion, about 155cm tall, weighing approximately 55 kgs, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

TIMELINE

October 5, 2009

Jasmine Morris leaves the family's Chapman Street duplex in Grafton

October 6, 2009

Jasmine's brother Daniel sees her at the South Grafton Bi-Low

October 20, 2009

Jasmine's family report her missing to police who launch Strike force Sobroan.

August, 2013

Police reveal Jasmine was possibly sighted at the Walkers Marina Hotel in South Grafton during the time of her disappearance.

September, 2013

A tip-off during National Missing Persons week leads police to search a South Grafton property. However, nothing is found.