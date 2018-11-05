20 years of transporting Central Queenslanders by rail

ANNIVERSARY: The Electric Tilt Train will celebrate 20 years of service.

THE Electric Tilt Train will be celebrating its 20th anniversary of service tomorrow.

The ground-breaking train has a tilting mechanism, designed in Japan, allowing it approach curves at a higher speed without creating discomfort to passengers.

It was launched on November 6, 1998, as the replacement to the Spirit of Capricorn electric train service between Brisbane and Rockhampton, with a stop-over in Gladstone.

Back then, Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On was the number one song on the music charts, the Brisbane Broncos won their fourth premiership and Google was in its infancy.

Veteran train driver Jonathon Limpus has been driving the train since its launch, and said driving the Electric Tilt Train is the best job in the world.

"I don't think many people get to work with a view like this every day," Mr Limpus said.

"The Tilt Train fleet was a real hit when it launched.

"Gone were the days of the slow, bumpy commute - now there was a fleet of trains that could travel at speeds of up to 160km/h and get the entire family from the south east to Rocky faster than a car and without any hassle."

The train also holds the Australian record for the fastest train, clocking up 210km/h during a test run.

The introduction of the Electric Tilt Train brought economic benefits, and a boost to moral for communities living on the North Coast Line.

"For the Rockhampton area alone, the fleet has injected upwards of $4million a year in the local economy, bringing in tourists, connecting locals like never before with healthcare, family and friends and giving long-distance workers a new, affordable and quick way to travel," Mr Limpus said.

Transport and Main Roads minister Mark Bailey said the service is still remains popular to this day.

"The Tilts definitely remain the most utilised service on the Queensland Rail Travel fleet," Mr Bailey said.

A $28million refurbishment brought modern technologies such as WiFi and USB charging ports to the Tilt Trains, and a mechanical overhaul.

The service takes seven-and-a-half hours from Rockhampton to Brisbane, an hour shorter if embarking at Gladstone.

Passengers can also purchase on-board meals and drinks, and relax with in-carriage entertainment.