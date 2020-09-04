20 STOREYS UP: Council quizzed on high-rise development

Concept art of the proposed development in Pialba.

A PROPOSED development, which includes a hotel up to 20 storeys high and a 12 storey apartment block, could be a step closer.

It is one of three large scale projects targeted by the council's infrastructure incentives which were announced on Thursday.

The development application for the site at 16-18 Charles St, Pialba was lodged in 2019.

It received preliminary approval based on "performance outcomes".

Under the planning scheme, developments over the 26 metre height limit can be approved if they are "compatible with the existing or future desired character of adjacent development."

When the development was discussed at a council meeting in February Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said there were "grey areas" in the planning scheme which could allow such developments to go ahead but said the council was not supportive of such developments.

Yesterday, he reiterated Queensland law allowed landowners to put forward proposals for land they owned which the council was "expected to consider regardless of whether the proposal meets its Planning Scheme".

"In terms of the issue of building heights, the council is on record as having major concerns about very tall buildings," Cr Seymour said.

"It is an issue we will be considering in detail as we review the Fraser Coast Planning Scheme, which was adopted in 2014."

Councillor Paul Truscott said he considered each development application on individual merit according to the Council's planning scheme.

Other councillors were also contacted for comment.

What do you think? Tell us at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au