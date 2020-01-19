Menu
Maliha and Thea Pajonk with Katie Kelly at the Mayor's Christmas Carols on December 6.

20+ PHOTOS: Under 18s music festival

19th Jan 2020 5:00 AM

A last-minute change of venue didn't stop concertgoers having a great time at the Festival of Summer Sounds concert on Saturday night.

Hundreds of 13 to 17-year-olds went to the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre to see Australian headline act E^ST, international sensation Mako Road, and support acts Will Hearn and Daryl James.

There were food trucks in operation and a non-alcoholic bar along with festival merchandise for sale.

The concert marks the end of the week long Festival of Summer hosted by the Gladstone Regional Council.

 

