Mic and Leisel Newton’s pivot blew over in the storm on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Leisel Newton
News

20+ PHOTOS: Trees uprooted in intense storm

Sam Reynolds
21st Feb 2020 5:40 PM
YESTERDAY afternoon’s intense storm left residents stunned after it downed trees and damaged supplies.

Wind gusts were strong enough to knock over a pivot irrigation system at Turfworks Group.

Owner Mic Newton said the system was about 12 tonnes and it was “really uncommon” for one to move.

“Even the manufacturer said he’s built thousands and it’s the second time it’s ever happened,” Mr Newton said.

“It’s pretty badly damaged.”

Mr Newton said the storm was the wildest he’d seen in a long time.

“It’s heartbreaking when you go from a couple of years of drought to having this sort of damage straight up,” Mr Newton said.

But he said dams were slowly starting to fill up.

“I would still like to see heavier falls,” Mr Newton said.

Closer to town the storm uprooted a tree at Gladstone City Caravan Park.

Resident Tracy Williams said when the tree crashed down it felt like there was a mini tornado going through the park.

“Everyone was obviously shocked by it and it was amazing no one was hurt,” Ms Williams said.

“It did land partially on a van and awning but the man was safe.”

A tree fell at Gladstone City Caravan Park. Picture: Tracy Williams
Thunderstorms are expected tomorrow further inland but the Bureau of Meteorology said they weren’t expected to reach the coast.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said conditions would calm down over the weekend.

“There is the potential for showers of up to 10mm through to Monday,” Mr Majchrowski said.

A top of 29C is predicted for Sunday but Mr Majchrowski said it would remain muggy.

