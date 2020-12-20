20+ PHOTOS: Rotary Charity Markets at Tondoon Botanic Gardens

Jacobbe Mcbride Full Profile Login to follow

Hundreds descended on the Tondoon Botanic Gardens for the final Rotary Charity Markets of 2020.

Food vendors, live entertainment and assorted goods stalls greeted attendees who braved the warm morning conditions to snap up that last minute Christmas gift.

Christmas raffles, a visit from Santa Claus and a festive atmosphere meant the atmosphere was a welcoming one prime for young families and the elderly alike.

Organisers thanked everyone who had attended the Rotary Charity Markets throughout 2020 and hoped the community would support them again next year.

Stay tuned to The Observer website in order to find out when the first Rotary Charity Markets of 2021 will be held.

Did we snap you there?