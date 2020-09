liana walker Full Profile Login to follow

FORMER and current Roosters Club members had a chance to look inside the new $1 million Calliope and District Multi-purpose facility at the official opening on Saturday.

Club presidents, life members and other dignitaries delivered speeches to the exclusive crowd before cutting the ribbon to open the new complex.

Attendees stuck around for cake and drinks while celebrating the Calliope community's new sports facility.

