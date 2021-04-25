20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone’s ANZAC Day 2021

Jacobbe McBride Full Profile Login to follow

Hundreds packed out Central Park in Gladstone's CBD to commemorate those who have served in the armed forces from Australia and New Zealand on ANZAC Day.

The ceremony itself was preceded by the traditional ANZAC Day parade down Goondoon Street which saw hundreds of people march with their schools, clubs and services.

Esteemed guests from Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher to Acting Mayor Kahn Goodluck took the stand and delivered emotional addresses once the ceremony commenced.

Dozens of wreaths were laid as a mark of respect and commemoration, the last post was played, the ode was sung and a minute's silence was observed.

Did we spot you there?