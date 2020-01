Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

THOUSANDS of Gladstone students pulled on their backpacks and tied up their laces for the first day of school for 2020 today.

It's a milestone moment for many parents and children.

The Observer asked its readers to share photos of their children starting their first day of school.

We were inundated with photos of students, many with big toothy grins, excited to start the school year.

Send us your photos or stories to our Facebook page or to our website gladstoneobserver.com.au/your-story/.