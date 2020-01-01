Menu
20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone brings in 2020 with a bang

1st Jan 2020 5:00 AM

MEMORIAL Park was filled with families ready to celebrate the new year at the first council run fireworks since 1999.

Brisbane-based Hamilton Band, led by the charismatic Lai Utovou, headlined the event, which also featured local musician Chris Bax and Yeppoon self-produced artist Will Hearn.

Many residents got in early to get a front-row seat for the earlier 8pm fireworks and again for midnight.

There was plenty of fun activities for the kids and glow sticks were handed out to make the park radiate with colour.

