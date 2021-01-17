20 PHOTOS: Festival of Summer Sounds

Jacobbe Mcbride Full Profile Login to follow

The Festival of Summer Sounds continued into its second night at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre last night.

The Dreggs, supported by a swath of local and national talent, brought the house down with a series of original acoustic songs.

The hundreds in attendance were even treated to unreleased music which is set to premier on their upcoming album to be released later this year.

The Dreggs band members Paddy Mcrae and Zane Harris said Gladstone was a quaint town where they had found time to relax and they would like to return.

"We spent the day at Spinnaker Park, Gladstone is a really nice town," Mr Mcrae said.

