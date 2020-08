Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

FAMILIES enjoyed their Sunday at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens walking around stalls.

The Rotary Charity Markets were back again for the third time since COVID-19 hit.

Many people came to explore what was on offer with many stalls offering plants, arts and craft and fruit and vegetables.

The Rotary Charity Markets are held every third Sunday of the month, from 7am to noon.