Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

News Premium Content 20 PHOTOS: Eat St on the Field Boyne Island

News Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

Crime Premium Content MUG SHOTS: Central Queensland’s original felons

Weather Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Northern Rivers battered by severe...

Weather

Weather Premium Content PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

News Premium Content Queensland Alumina like you’ve never seen it...

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Out and about at the Calliope Markets

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content GALLERY: All the glitz and glamour at Trinity College...

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Toolooa State High celebrates 2020...

Blake Vincent and Sophie Duff

News Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Chanel College 2020 formal

Education

Education Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: All the glamour at TSSH formal 2020

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: All the glitz and glamour at GSHS...

News Premium Content GALLERY: Rosella State High formal 2020

News Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: Air Beats Open Air Festival

News

News Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Tannum Sands State High School formal...

Soccer

Soccer Premium Content PHOTOS: Magpies Crusaders fans cheer from...

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Packed out at the Rotary Markets

Local Faces Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: Throwback at the Retro ‘n’ Rhyme

News Premium Content 25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Yachties Sunday sessions in full swing

News Premium Content Punters flock to Ferguson Park for Melbourne Cup...

News

News Premium Content YOUR PHOTOS: Residents capture region’s stunning...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Out and about at Rotary markets

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: 65+ photos Lake Awoonga Adventure...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Plenty to enjoy at Eat Street On The Field

News

20 PHOTOS: Eat St on the Field Boyne Island

, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
20th Dec 2020 11:17 AM

Premium Content Subscriber only

Families poured into the Tannum Sands Rugby League fields to enjoy a night of great food and entertainment at Eat St on the Field Boyne Island.

 

Food and beverage vendors accompanied market stalls where the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands community could snap up some last minute Christmas presents.

Organisers of the Eat St on the Field Boyne Island told The Observer they had plans to carry on the event into 2021.

With hundreds of people showing up with blankets to park up for the night and enjoy the rides and entertainment on offer, it wasn't hard to see why the event is a popular one.

Did we see you there?

 

Gladstone Observer