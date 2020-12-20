20 PHOTOS: Eat St on the Field Boyne Island

Jacobbe Mcbride Full Profile Login to follow

Families poured into the Tannum Sands Rugby League fields to enjoy a night of great food and entertainment at Eat St on the Field Boyne Island.

Food and beverage vendors accompanied market stalls where the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands community could snap up some last minute Christmas presents.

Organisers of the Eat St on the Field Boyne Island told The Observer they had plans to carry on the event into 2021.

With hundreds of people showing up with blankets to park up for the night and enjoy the rides and entertainment on offer, it wasn't hard to see why the event is a popular one.

